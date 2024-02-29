Laken Riley remembered as a selfless ‘giver’ ahead of Friday’s funeral

Among those planning to attend Riley’s memorial service Friday are her former cross-country coaches at River Ridge, Mary Bisgrove and Keith Hooper. They spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about her this week.

Bisgrove emphasized Riley’s selflessness, calling her a “giver.” She recalled how Riley, who was dealing with an injury, voluntarily gave up her spot running in Georgia’s cross-country finals in Carrollton in 2019 so a healthier teammate could compete.

“But she still attended. She still cheered on her teammates,” said Bisgrove, who teaches biology at River Ridge. “And they did very well that year and she supported them the whole way. It was sweet.”

Hooper remembered Riley as a “super kind person, an individual who was there to help people, help her teammates, help her classmates.”

“She wanted people to get along,” said Hooper, who teaches Spanish at River Ridge. “She was a wonderful teammate. I don’t think it’s possible for anybody like her to have an enemy. I just don’t think it could exist.”

Dreaming about becoming a nurse, Riley worked at a health care facility after school, Hooper added, and would return to River Ridge later each day to practice with the cross-country team.

“If she was going to be late or if she got tied up doing something in her job, she would always inform us,” he said. “That nursing aspect was very important to her.”

After she enrolled at UGA, Riley began studying in Augusta University’s nursing program in Athens and made the fall 2023 dean’s list.

“She would have been a fabulous, fabulous nurse,” Bisgrove said, adding there are plans underway for a community run event to honor her.

Riley’s death has become a new flashpoint in the national debate over illegal immigration. Ibarra was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in September 2022 after he illegally entered the United States, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Sunday. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were set to travel to the U.S.-Mexican border on Thursday.

At the same time, Riley’s former coaches want to keep the focus on memorializing her.

“I just really want to make sure that none of this goes politically. We are adamant that we want people to remember her as Laken Riley, the wonderful girl she was,” Hooper said.

Bisgrove agreed: “Not about anything else.”