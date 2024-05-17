A.M. ATL: A historic weekend on campus

Morning, y’all! Rain moves back in today and may stick around for most of the weekend. That jibes with the latest long-term forecast, which suggests we may be in for a warmer and wetter summer than usual.

Otherwise, today's newsletter includes Fulton County faltering on building a new jail, top-end toll lanes moving closer to reality, and the Atlanta Dream making big accommodations for games against rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. Plus a list of forthcoming festivals to enjoy.

But first: a look at the power players (and potential controversy) headed to town.

SPECIAL SPEECHES

From protests to parties, elation to ire, it’s been one heck of an end to the school year on Georgia’s college campuses.

And the biggest weekend of them all still awaits.

Sunday’s commencement at Atlanta’s Spelman College will include an address from acclaimed actress Angela Bassett — and an appearance from Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

She’ll receive an honorary degree.

“Having her at Spelman is something we expect as Spelman women,” Breah Banks, the school’s student government president, told the AJC. “We have a specific level of excellence that Spelman sets for its students, so to have a woman who can speak to us as change-makers is very empowering.”

Next door at Morehouse College, things might be a little less harmonious.

President Joe Biden will deliver Sunday morning’s commencement address. A historic event, no doubt. But not one everybody’s thrilled about.

The speech will mark the president’s first appearance in front of college students since the start of campus protests over the war in Gaza. For some, the Biden administration’s support for Israel is a cause for consternation.

Said Democratic state Rep. El-Mahdi Holly, a 1998 Morehouse grad: “He does not have the moral fiber to speak to our students about how they should face the world after Morehouse.”

The president sent a top aide to Morehouse earlier this week to tell students his address wouldn’t be a campaign stump speech. That said, he’ll surely use the opportunity to try and galvanize support among Black male voters.

And as my colleague Ernie Suggs reports, history suggests Biden may well address the Middle East issue head on.

Mid-ceremony demonstrations are possible, too.

Morehouse President David A. Thomas said that, while students are welcome to engage in “silent, nondisruptive protests,” he’s willing to cut the ceremony short if things get out of hand.

Stay tuned to AJC.com and follow @erniesuggs, @jillian_ali, @bluestein and @allie_elisabeth for updates from Sunday's ceremonies. You can also check out our complete coverage of commencements across the state.

JAIL JEOPARDY

After years of conversation and controversy, Fulton County leaders aren’t so sure anymore about building a new $1.7 billion jail. The rub? State lawmakers aren’t interested in helping create a new local sales tax to foot the bill.

The county nixed their search for a construction project manager and launched a new look at financing possibilities.

MORE TOP STORIES

» As they prepare for today’s funeral in Stonecrest, the family of Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson continues calling for justice. A deputy killed Fortson inside his Florida apartment earlier this month.

» Plans for new toll lanes on Ga. 400 and the top end of I-285 are moving forward.

» We’re safe from the latest round of Canadian wildfire smoke for now. But changing weather patterns could bring it our way in the not-so-distant future.

» Georgia Supreme Court candidate John Barrow could face misconduct charges for campaigning on promises to protect abortion rights. A judge denied his request for an injunction.

HANK IN (ANOTHER) HALL?

State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, pitched a new plan to replace the statue of mega-racist Alexander Stephens at the U.S. Capitol: How about late Braves slugger Hank Aaron?

Each state gets two statues in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lawmakers’ previous discussions about ousting Stephens, the vice president of the Confederacy, stalled for lack of a consensus about a replacement.

COMMITTEE COMMOTION

A U.S. House committee meeting devolved into chaos last night after Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, insulted a Democratic member’s eyelashes. That rep responded with a not particularly family friendly phrase that’s already trending on social media.

FEVER-DREAM

Call it the Caitlin Clark Effect: The Atlanta Dream are moving this season’s home games against the Indiana Fever to State Farm Arena, a much larger venue than their usual Gateway Center.

Tickets for the June 21 and Aug. 26 affairs go on sale Wednesday.

More sports highlights:

The Braves start a four-game home series with the Padres tonight (7:20 p.m. on Bally Sports South). They’re hoping a recent breather helps Ronald Acuña Jr. (who is now apparently repped by Bad Bunny’s sports agency) snap out of his slump.

The long-awaited return of the EA Sports College Football video game now has a date: July 19. Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a Collins Hill High grad, is among the primary cover stars.

HIT THE STREETS

The weather may or may not cooperate. But Atlanta’s got some marquee outdoor events to offer this weekend, if you’re feeling lucky.

The list includes Virginia-Highland Porchfest (music, art, food trucks), Streets Alive (wide-open roaming along Peachtree Street) and Kirkwood Spring Fling (a 5K, wings and lots of other stuff).

ON THIS DATE

May 17, 1954

The U.S. Supreme Court issued its now-famous ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, declaring that “in the field of public education, the doctrine of separate but equal has no place.”

The AJC has a new collection of stories commemorating the ruling’s 70th anniversary and its impact in Georgia. Check it out here.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured Columbia High student Zynah Kaggwah before the school’s “half cap” ceremony, an event meant to encourage sophomores to stay on track for graduation.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: An Indiana judge recently issued a ruling declaring that tacos are, in fact, sandwiches. Burritos, too. No word on hot dogs, though.

Until next time.