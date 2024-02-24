UGA death: How to support Laken Riley’s family

Funeral plans have not been announced, but the UGA chapters of Alpha Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma will host a vigil at 3 p.m. Monday at Tate Plaza. The campus is also mourning the loss of a freshman Kappa Sigma member; foul play is not suspected in his death. The vigil is open to the campus community.

In addition to the fundraiser and vigil, a petition has been launched urging the installation of emergency blue lights in the wooded area where Riley’s body was found. Emergency blue lights connect students with law enforcement without the need to use a phone.

In 2004, the university removed its emergency blue light phone system, according to The Red and Black, the school’s paper. UGA has been using a mobile app that serves as a digital blue light by sharing users’ locations with police.

“The lack of emergency blue lights has been an ongoing issue that can no longer be ignored,” the petition read. “We are calling upon the University of Georgia administration in Athens, GA, to take immediate action. We urge them to prioritize student safety by implementing these necessary changes swiftly and effectively.”

Riley, 22, was an undergraduate student at UGA until the spring of 2023 and later transitioned to Augusta University’s nursing program in Athens, where she made the fall 2023 dean’s list. She remained an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Her body was discovered near the East Campus intramural fields in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick hours after she left for a run. A friend called UGA police when Riley didn’t return.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another, according to UGA police Chief Jeffrey Clark. The suspect lives in Athens, but is not a U.S. citizen. He has no known affiliation with the university and investigators do not believe Ibarra knew Riley, Clark added.

“At this time, the investigation suggests that they had no (prior) relationship. He did not know her at all,” Clark said. “I think this was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual and bad things happened.”

The crime has gripped the community.

“From a family of another young lady attending UGA who was walking the same trail that same morning, we cannot stop thinking about this family and imagining being the ones to receive that horrific news. With our deepest sympathy and many prayers,” a supporter wrote on the Go Fund Me campaign page.