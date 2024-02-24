UGA murder suspect didn’t know victim, killing was ‘crime of opportunity,’ cops say

Ibarra lives in Athens, but is not a U.S. citizen, Clark said. He has no known affiliation with the university. Investigators do not believe Ibarra knew Riley.

“At this time the investigation suggests that they had no (prior) relationship. He did not know her at all,” Clark said. “I think this was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual and bad things happened.”

Clark expressed his condolences to Riley’s family and the campus community.

“This is heartbreaking,” he said. “This is a heartbreaking time for the university.”

Just before the press conference started, four UGA students entered the room to hear the updates.

“Y’all are students, right? Y’all can come in,” former UGA police Chief Jimmy Williamson said. “You have the right to be here and hear this.”

Clark said video cameras helped lead to the arrest, along with work of various law enforcement agencies, including Athens-Clarke County Police and the GBI.

“Importantly, we were assisted by video footage from our campus security cameras network, which have proven vital in many cases,” Clark said.

Riley was found near the East Campus intramural fields on Thursday, hours after she left for a run. A friend calls UGA police when Riley didn’t return.

Officers were dispatched to the area and soon located Riley’s body in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick. She had visible injuries and investigators later determined she had been the victim of foul play.

By Thursday afternoon, other police agencies had been called in to assist with the investigation.

“Whenever someone is victimized in Clarke County, we have a lot of resources that can pull together and get results like this,” Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams said Friday night.

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University’s nursing program in Athens and made the fall 2023 dean’s list. She was an undergraduate student at UGA until the spring of 2023.

The death shocked the UGA campus, were Riley remained an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. It was the first homicide on campus in at least 20 years, according to university officials.

Riley’s death prompted school leaders to cancel classes Thursday evening and Friday. Meanwhile, investigators from various law enforcement agencies spent much of Friday at a South Milledge Drive apartment complex.

Others were questioned in the case, Clark said. But only Ibarra will be charged, he said. Clark reiterated that investigators don’t have a possible motive. Ibarra has a criminal history, but it does not include violence.

“This was an individual who woke up with bad intentions on that day,” Clark said.

The death was the second in less than 24 hours on campus. Late Wednesday, a student was found dead in Brumby Hall, but no foul play was suspected. The two deaths were not related.

Classes are expected to resume at UGA on Monday. Two student Greek organizations, Alpha Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma, are jointly hosting a vigil at Tate Plaza that afternoon at 3 p.m. The service is open to the campus community.

