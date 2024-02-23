Student death on University of Georgia campus shakes Athens, Woodstock

“At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter,” the university said in a social media post.

It was the first suspected homicide on the grounds of Georgia’s flagship university in more than a decade, sending shockwaves and an outpouring of grief in Athens and her hometown of Woodstock.

Groups of students dropped flowers off at Riley’s sorority, Alpha Chi Omega. So many that a local flower shop owner said Friday she was running out of flowers.

“When you kind of go through something like that, you can oftentimes feel really alone, so we want them to know people are there for you,” said UGA sophomore Matthew Aliff, who came into the shop, Flowerland, to buy a bouquet.

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University’s nursing program in Athens and made the fall 2023 dean’s list. She was an undergraduate student at UGA until the spring of 2023.

She graduated in 2020 from River Ridge High School in Woodstock, where she was a member of the track team.

On social media, Riley’s family celebrated her milestones. Pictures show her first day of her senior year in high school, making gingerbread houses at the holidays, and running the 2023 AthHalf Marathon in Athens, finishing a few minutes over two hours. In a video from August, Riley walked across a stage to applause and donned her white coat during the Augusta University nursing program’s white coat ceremony.

Keith Hooper, coach of River Ridge High’s cross country team, said Riley ran for the team for four years and competed in the Georgia High School Association’s state finals several times.

“She was an unselfish individual who relinquished her opportunity to run finals her senior year because she thought she was not 100% fit,” Hooper wrote in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“She will always accompany us as we run,” Hooper wrote.

A group of neighbors outside the Rileys’ Woodstock home on Friday afternoon said the family would like their privacy at this time.

Police taped off the wooded area where Riley’s body was found shortly after noon Thursday near a lake on the UGA campus. Authorities said the deceased student had “visible injuries.”

Early Friday afternoon, officers from various agencies, including UGA police, Athens-Clarke County, the Georgia State Patrol and GBI, were at the Cielo Azulak apartment complex on South Milledge Avenue about a mile away from the crime scene. A UGA spokesman at the time said campus police were questioning a person of interest.

An AJC reporter at the scene saw an ambulance leave the complex, but it was unclear who was inside. The reporter also saw GBI agents going through trash in a dumpster at the gas station across the street.

By late afternoon, police, still present at the apartment complex, brought in portable bathrooms. A little later, they flew a drone around the apartment complex for about 10 minutes.

Word of the student’s death Thursday spread just hours after news that another student died on campus late Wednesday, adding to students’ jitters. No foul play is suspected in the earlier death of the male student.

“There is no connection to the death yesterday and today’s death. There is no connection at all,” Jeffrey Clark, chief of UGA’s police department, told reporters Thursday night.

Classes on campus were canceled Thursday evening and Friday, but are expected to resume Monday.

UGA President Jere Morehead met Thursday afternoon with members of the victim’s sorority. It isn’t the first time the sorority has experienced tragedy. Two AXO members were among four UGA students killed in a car crash in 2016.

Homicide cases are rare for UGA campus police. Clark told reporters Thursday night that it had been 20 years since there was a homicide on UGA’s campus. It was not immediately clear to which case Clark was referring.

In 2001, UGA law student Tara Louise Baker was found dead in her burning off-campus residence. The homicide remains unsolved, according to the GBI. In 2003, the body of Kelvin McDuffie, a University of Georgia student, was found in a remote part of Athens-Clarke County. That homicide is also unsolved.

UGA reported no murders in recent years at its main campus or non-campus properties associated with the school. There also have been no manslaughter incidents in 2020, 2021 or 2022, the most recent years for which federal Clery Act crime statistics are available.

In a tribute posted to Instagram, Augusta’s College of Nursing described Riley as “a bright and dedicated student” whose “compassion and care” was evidenced in her desire to be a nurse. “We know that she would have been a wonderful nurse, and her passing is a loss for the profession and the communities she would have graciously served.”

The University of Georgia has planned a moment of silence before all home sporting events, including men’s and women’s basketball games, this weekend.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was asked to contact UGA police at 706-542-2200.

— Staff reporters Taylor Croft and Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this report.