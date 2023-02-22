WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues with near record highs possible

High temperatures could reach near record highs in North Georgia Wednesday.
With the day starting out already in the 60s ahead of daybreak, temperatures should climb into the low 70s by noon and top out near 79 by late afternoon. Some areas could hit 80 degrees, which would tie with the warmest temperature on record for February, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Thursday’s high could beat the record.
The heat is “really making it feel like spring over the last several days and still several days to go with this warm weather pattern as we still wait for spring’s arrival 26 days from now,” Monahan said.
Over the winter months, North Georgia saw 17 cold days in which highs stayed below 40 degrees. But there have been just as many warm days — days that had highs in the 70s or warmer, which has led to an early start to the spring season.
“If you think things are blooming and things are blossoming ahead of schedule, yes they are,” Monahan said. “We’re about one to two weeks ahead of schedule for the spring allergy season and the spring tree pollen season, and that’s why most allergy levels are on the higher side already.”
No widespread rain is in the forecast, but there is a 20% chance of scattered pop-up showers Wednesday. That chance slightly increases Thursday and a 30 to 40% chance remains through the rest of the week and weekend.
A cold front is on the horizon that should reach the area by Friday and Saturday, but it won’t cool down temperatures by much. The projected highs are still in the mid to upper 60s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author