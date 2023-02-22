WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues with near record highs possible

With the day starting out already in the 60s ahead of daybreak, temperatures should climb into the low 70s by noon and top out near 79 by late afternoon. Some areas could hit 80 degrees, which would tie with the warmest temperature on record for February, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Thursday’s high could beat the record.

The heat is “really making it feel like spring over the last several days and still several days to go with this warm weather pattern as we still wait for spring’s arrival 26 days from now,” Monahan said.