‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student

Mia Dieguez was caring, but also determined, at such a young age. The 15-year-old, who had dreams about joining the U.S. military, routinely set her mind on something and made sure to go for it, according to her family.

“I hope we can all remember her as the fun, goofy and sweet girl she was and not for the reason of her passing,” her sister, Paola Covarrubias, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday morning.

Two days after the teenager collapsed at Dunwoody High School and later died, her classmates will be holding a balloon release in her honor Wednesday afternoon at Brook Run Park, where they will share memories and comfort each other. Covarrubias encouraged friends and family members to wear Mia’s favorite color (blue) for the 4 p.m. event, located less than two miles from the school on Peachtree Road.

“I’m happy to know that the students care for her as much as they do, and maybe with this event we can also bring awareness to the dangers of drugs and encourage students to stop doing them,” she said.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged a youth with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct after Mia suffered a “medical emergency” as students were taking end-of-year exams Monday, according to Principal Tom Bass. Police did not identify or provide the age of the suspect, who was taken to the DeKalb County Regional Youth Detention Center. It is unclear if that person is a student.

Involuntary manslaughter is not an SB400 offense, which means any person charged with it would be heard in juvenile court, according to DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins. She said the case was still in the preliminary investigative phase.

“Our office will review all of the evidence as we would any case and then make a final charging determination,” Chaffins said.

Family members suggested on social media that Mia died after she purchased fentanyl-laced drugs from someone at the school. They are waiting for a toxicology report and have called for a thorough investigation.

A school district spokesperson declined to comment on the allegation that drugs were involved. Due to the victim being underage, the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office said the case would be pending further “testing, records review and investigative information.”

On Monday, Mia left class to use the restroom, and when she returned, she put her head on her desk, family members told Channel 2 Action News. The teen suddenly fell to the floor, then died at the hospital later that day, the news station reported.

Covarrubias said Mia struggled with undisclosed issues, but she wasn’t at fault for what happened to her.

“We all have hidden secrets that we can’t talk about and I know she fought them daily, but I do want people to know that it wasn’t intentional,” Covarrubias added. “She didn’t want to die, and I wish some people would stop making assumptions about the situation.”

DeKalb School District police continue to investigate the incident.

Some Dunwoody students admitted it was common to see students misbehaving in the school’s bathrooms, but said the rumors of a student dying from a potential drug overdose were new. The school’s administrators have tried to combat illegal activity and drug use, with efforts including a two-day, anti-drug assembly completed at the end of last week, according to senior Mikayla Terry.

James McGrone, a junior, knew Mia and said her death brought a somber note to the end of the school year. They had a class together the previous semester and would talk.

“It just doesn’t feel real. It’ll probably hit me when I think about it and sit back,” McGrone said.

A GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral and other expenses had raised more than $19,000 as of Wednesday morning.