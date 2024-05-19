Spelman College graduation focuses on Black excellence

While the Morehouse College graduation ceremony earlier in the day was a political flashpoint — with mixed feelings, opinions and protests surrounding the decision to have President Joe Biden serve as the commencement speaker — at Spelman the energy was one of more cohesive excitement and empowerment.

Attendees and graduates were excited to be a part of a day that focused on the accomplishments of the 505 graduates, while also highlighting the work and wisdom of accomplished Black women, such as local radio journalist Rose Scott, who received a National Community Service Award, and Jackson and Bassett.

The award-winning actress and activist used the platform to speak about her perseverance and commitment to “unapologetically” represent Black excellence on the screen.

“I refused to let a dream deferred become a dream declined,” she said, referencing the famous Langston Hughes poem Harlem.

Talking to the women in the graduating class, Bassett spoke of the long lineage of impressive and excellent Black women they were a part of. She specifically referenced Mamie Till, Rosa Parks, Tina Turner, and fellow honorary Jackson — women who suffered racism, underestimation, and adversity -- who not only overcame these obstacles but used these moments to shift the conversation and trailblaze new paths of possibility.

“Raise your head and embody the queen you’ve been prepared to be. I want you to rise above any negativity that threatens to take you off course to your greatness,” she said, later reminding the graduates: “You are more than enough.”

This theme of perseverance and excellence was continued by Jackson, who said she was initially not planning on speaking but decided a few days ago to stay a few words at the behest of Spelman President Dr. Helene Gayle.

“When you face adversity from this day forward — and you will — persevere,” she said. “There’s no turning back and there’s no need to, because you do have everything you need to forge ahead. Just remember I did it, and if could do it, you can do it too.”

The justice went on to speak about the adversity she faced during her confirmation hearing in 2022 and a particularly memorable moment when Cory Booker, the first African-American U.S. senator from New Jersey, used his question time to lift her up.

She recalled how he specifically said that while she was more than just her race and gender, that when he looked at her he saw his mom, cousins, and ancestors. He told her that she had earned a spot on the bench and that she was worthy.

Jackson relayed this back to the graduating class: “Standing here now, I have the same feeling when I look at all of you,” she said, explaining that she saw her own daughters within the room.

“You have earned your degrees, you are worthy,” she said, before concluding with a poem by Leslé Honoré called “Scarlett Rose” that focuses on the importance of “raising free daughters.” Jackson ended her speech by thanking Spelman for “all you’ve done to free us all.”