Police investigating after man shot to death at Gwinnett apartments

A man died late Saturday after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County, authorities said.

Gwinnett police responded around 11 p.m. to the shooting at the Herrington Mill Apartments on Herrington Road near Lawrenceville. When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Because his family has not been notified of his death, police did not release his name.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said the victim was found in a breezeway of the complex and that detectives would be looking at surveillance footage from the area, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A motive is unclear, and no arrests have been made, police said. The apartments are a short distance from Ga. 316 and I-85.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.

