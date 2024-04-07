Suspect, woman dead after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say

A suspect and a woman were found dead inside a Marietta home Saturday night following an hours-long SWAT standoff, authorities said.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Michael Allen Reno, had barricaded himself in the home that afternoon after fleeing from officers in a suspected stolen vehicle, according to Marietta police.
The car had been flagged by Flock cameras around 4 p.m. and was later found parked on Amy Drive, a neighborhood near North Marietta Parkway. As officers went up to the vehicle, Reno got out and ran inside the home, located nearby on the same street, police said.
During the investigation, police said they learned Reno was accused of taking about $38,000 in cash and handguns from his brothers residence in Paulding County.
A SWAT team was activated Saturday after Reno refused to leave the Marietta home, according to authorities. As officers tried to reach Reno, police said a rifle could be seen from outside.
At 10:15 p.m., police sent in drones to check out the residence. By 10:40 p.m., officers entered the home and found two bodies. Reno was found dead in a back room next to several weapons and a woman’s body was lying near him, police said.
No other details were provided about their deaths, which remain under investigation.
