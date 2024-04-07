Suspect, woman dead after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

During the investigation, police said they learned Reno was accused of taking about $38,000 in cash and handguns from his brothers residence in Paulding County.

A SWAT team was activated Saturday after Reno refused to leave the Marietta home, according to authorities. As officers tried to reach Reno, police said a rifle could be seen from outside.

At 10:15 p.m., police sent in drones to check out the residence. By 10:40 p.m., officers entered the home and found two bodies. Reno was found dead in a back room next to several weapons and a woman’s body was lying near him, police said.

No other details were provided about their deaths, which remain under investigation.

