Suspect, woman dead after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
15 minutes ago

A suspect and a woman were found dead inside a Marietta home Saturday night following an hours-long SWAT standoff, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Michael Allen Reno, had barricaded himself in the home that afternoon after fleeing from officers in a suspected stolen vehicle, according to Marietta police.

The car had been flagged by Flock cameras around 4 p.m. and was later found parked on Amy Drive, a neighborhood near North Marietta Parkway. As officers went up to the vehicle, Reno got out and ran inside the home, located nearby on the same street, police said.

A SWAT team responded to a hours-long SWAT standoff Saturday at a home on Marietta.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

During the investigation, police said they learned Reno was accused of taking about $38,000 in cash and handguns from his brothers residence in Paulding County.

A SWAT team was activated Saturday after Reno refused to leave the Marietta home, according to authorities. As officers tried to reach Reno, police said a rifle could be seen from outside.

A SWAT team responded to a barricaded suspect at a home in Marietta on Saturday night.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At 10:15 p.m., police sent in drones to check out the residence. By 10:40 p.m., officers entered the home and found two bodies. Reno was found dead in a back room next to several weapons and a woman’s body was lying near him, police said.

No other details were provided about their deaths, which remain under investigation.

