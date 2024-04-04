Henry County jailer stabbed by 2 inmates, sheriff says

A Henry County jail officer is recovering at home after being stabbed with shanks by two inmates as he was conducting a nightly lockdown Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.
The officer, who suffered minor injuries, was treated and released from the hospital, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office said he defended himself, forcing one inmate into a cell and containing the other until additional officers arrived.
“Despite the sudden attack, he demonstrated remarkable courage and resourcefulness,” the sheriff’s office said.
The inmates, identified as Dontavious Young and William Latham, will be charged with aggravated assault of a correctional officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery and unauthorized possession of a weapon by an inmate.
“We will not tolerate this type of behavior, particularly a cowardly act of violence against staff,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a statement. “I will ensure that these inmates are charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
