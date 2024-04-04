Henry County jailer stabbed by 2 inmates, sheriff says

A Henry County jail officer is recovering at home after being stabbed with shanks by two inmates as he was conducting a nightly lockdown Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer, who suffered minor injuries, was treated and released from the hospital, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office said he defended himself, forcing one inmate into a cell and containing the other until additional officers arrived.

“Despite the sudden attack, he demonstrated remarkable courage and resourcefulness,” the sheriff’s office said.