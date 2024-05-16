Crime & Public Safety

Man convicted in deadly 2023 DeKalb gas station shooting

A DeKalb County jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing another man at a gas station in June 2023.
By
32 minutes ago

Less than a year after a man was shot and killed at a DeKalb County gas station, a jury found the accused gunman guilty Wednesday.

Nathan Weeks, 27, of Lithonia, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from the shooting death of 54-year-old Isaac Godbolt on June 20, 2023.

That day, DeKalb officers were called to a Chevron station at the corner of Redan and South Hairston roads. When they arrived, they found Godbolt in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting at DeKalb gas station

According to prosecutors, surveillance footage showed Weeks arrive at the gas station and then hang out with a group of people near a silver car. At some point, Godbolt showed up in his vehicle and talked to one of the people before pulling forward slightly. That’s when Weeks walked over to Godbolt’s car and opened fire before running from the scene, prosecutors said.

Weeks confessed to the shooting in a recorded conversation with his mother, prosecutors said. He was then arrested in Columbus. At the time, he had a handgun in his possession. Ballistics testing later determined it matched the shell casings found at the scene, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting was not provided.

Weeks will be sentenced at a later date.

