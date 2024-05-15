Firefighter’s organs damaged in accidental shooting at Union City fire station

A firefighter accidentally shot in the back last Wednesday while on duty at a Union City fire station underwent multiple surgeries at Grady Memorial Hospital and has a long road to recovery.

Michael Crosby, who works for both Union City and DeKalb County fire, was struck just before midnight at Fire Station 42 in the 6300 block of Shannon Parkway, the Union City Fire Department said in a news release.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined the gunshot wound had damaged several of his organs, according to a GoFundMe page organized to support his family with mounting medical bills. At home, Crosby lives with his young son and wife, a kindergarten teacher who is pregnant and expecting a baby girl.

“It is uncertain when he will be able to return to work to support his young family,” the page stated.

Union City fire officials said the shooting was accidental, but wouldn’t confirm if Crosby was the injured firefighter after acknowledging they were aware of the fundraising page. They also wouldn’t provide any details on who shot him or how he was struck.

DeKalb fire officials confirmed they were aware Crosby was injured in the shooting and that he was a senior firefighter with their department.

“We put out a statement to our department for anyone needing to get peer support or any extra avenues of help,” a spokesperson told the AJC.

In a news release, Union City officials said the Fairburn Fire Department helped to cover emergency calls to the station “during this challenging time.”

“The city will continue to update the situation as more information becomes available,” the release added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured firefighter and their family, and we ask the community to join us in offering support.”

As Crosby remains in the hospital unable to work, organizers of the fundraiser said they are hoping to raise $25,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $5,800 had been donated.