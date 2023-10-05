Bystanders injured in shooting outside downtown Atlanta Greyhound bus station

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago
X

Two bystanders were shot outside a downtown Atlanta Greyhound bus station just after midnight Thursday when two other men got into a fight and opened fire, according to officials.

Both victims are men and are expected to survive, Channel 2 Action News reported. It was not clear if they were awaiting a bus at the Forsyth Street station, but an Atlanta police spokesperson said they were quickly attended by off-duty officers working security.

Atlanta police Capt. Jeff Childers said the suspects had been at a store across the street and got into a fight that spilled outside. He said investigators don’t know what the argument was about.

One suspect ran from the scene and the other sped away in a car, Childers told the news station.

“We are looking for a Dodge Avenger, like a burnt orange color with a sunroof,” he said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

Atlanta to use shipping containers to house the homeless 2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Senate Democrats chided for across-the-aisle chumminess
1h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
15h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo
19h ago
The Latest

9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in South Fulton neighborhood
10h ago
Girl, 9, hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in SE Atlanta
11h ago
Report: SWAT standoff suspect asked workers for ‘green cards’ before shooting
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
23h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top