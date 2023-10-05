Bystanders injured in shooting outside downtown Atlanta Greyhound bus station

Two bystanders were shot outside a downtown Atlanta Greyhound bus station just after midnight Thursday when two other men got into a fight and opened fire, according to officials.

Both victims are men and are expected to survive, Channel 2 Action News reported. It was not clear if they were awaiting a bus at the Forsyth Street station, but an Atlanta police spokesperson said they were quickly attended by off-duty officers working security.

Atlanta police Capt. Jeff Childers said the suspects had been at a store across the street and got into a fight that spilled outside. He said investigators don’t know what the argument was about.

One suspect ran from the scene and the other sped away in a car, Childers told the news station.

“We are looking for a Dodge Avenger, like a burnt orange color with a sunroof,” he said.

