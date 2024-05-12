Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

If you thought you were going to sing your heart out to Anita Baker ballads on Saturday, think again.
The R&B legend canceled her State Farm Arena show just a few minutes before it was set to start.
“Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been canceled,” the venue said in an email sent Saturday evening. “Refunds will be returned at point of purchase.”
No further information about the cancellation was provided. A spokesman for State Farm, reached by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he had no details beyond the statement from the venue.
Baker’s show was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., with doors opening an hour before. The cancellation was announced by State Farm and Live Nation at 6:54 p.m.
She previously performed at the venue for a Valentine’s Day concert last year. Usher surprised Baker during the show.
This isn’t the first time that Baker’s concerts have caused controversy. During her 2023 Songstress Tour, Baker removed Babyface as her opening act after sparring with his fans on social media. The debate stemmed from a New Jersey show, where Babyface’s set was axed to give Baker “more time and space to perform her show in its entirety” after reportedly experiencing technical issues.
Saturday night’s concert was announced in March and slated to be a special Mother’s Day event. After the cancellation, frustrated fans posted online about the last-minute notice:
Anita Baker canceled a concert.— ira. (@ilikesiestas) May 12, 2024
On Mother's Day weekend.
In Atlanta.
Minutes before the show was supposed to start. pic.twitter.com/gLXxKhVclg
Soooo Mom’s Mother’s Day Present was tickets to the Anita Baker concert tonight, and after making us stand there for over 30 minutes after doors were supposed to open they just CANCELLED the concert outright. 😑😑😑😑— ↠ ceej ↞ 🤘🏼 (@stars_gal) May 11, 2024
I feel bad for the arena staff tho bc people are NOT happy.
Others expressed concern for Baker.
There’s got to be a good reason for Anita Baker to cancel her show tonight 15 mins before start of show. The people are mad.— VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) May 11, 2024
Gotta give auntie the benefit of the doubt 🥺
I hope Grandma Anita Baker is ok though cause what is going on— Queen of Swords💫🐝 (@TheCrownedB) May 12, 2024
