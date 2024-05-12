Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

No further information about the cancellation was provided. A spokesman for State Farm, reached by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he had no details beyond the statement from the venue.

Baker’s show was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., with doors opening an hour before. The cancellation was announced by State Farm and Live Nation at 6:54 p.m.

She previously performed at the venue for a Valentine’s Day concert last year. Usher surprised Baker during the show.

This isn’t the first time that Baker’s concerts have caused controversy. During her 2023 Songstress Tour, Baker removed Babyface as her opening act after sparring with his fans on social media. The debate stemmed from a New Jersey show, where Babyface’s set was axed to give Baker “more time and space to perform her show in its entirety” after reportedly experiencing technical issues.

Saturday night’s concert was announced in March and slated to be a special Mother’s Day event. After the cancellation, frustrated fans posted online about the last-minute notice:

Anita Baker canceled a concert.



On Mother's Day weekend.



In Atlanta.



Minutes before the show was supposed to start. pic.twitter.com/gLXxKhVclg — ira. (@ilikesiestas) May 12, 2024

Soooo Mom’s Mother’s Day Present was tickets to the Anita Baker concert tonight, and after making us stand there for over 30 minutes after doors were supposed to open they just CANCELLED the concert outright. 😑😑😑😑



I feel bad for the arena staff tho bc people are NOT happy. — ↠ ceej ↞ 🤘🏼 (@stars_gal) May 11, 2024

Others expressed concern for Baker.

There’s got to be a good reason for Anita Baker to cancel her show tonight 15 mins before start of show. The people are mad.



Gotta give auntie the benefit of the doubt 🥺 — VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) May 11, 2024