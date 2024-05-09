Looking for something to do this weekend? You’ll find plenty of fun ways to spend time with mom, including a comedy show and brunch. You can also create your own lantern and march in the Atlanta Beltline Parade, or simply watch the festivities, if you’d prefer.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Sunday Funday Midtown Blooms

1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Free, but register online to reserve your square. Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-979-6455.

Chalk the block with your favorite floral design and make sidewalk squares on both sides of Peachtree Street beautiful and colorful. Chalk is provided, but bring some from home to ensure you have all the colors you need.

Atlanta Cycling Festival: Family Time

2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Wild Heaven West End, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta.

Bring the kids for a short, easy family ride in this event that’s part of the Atlanta Cycling Festival. After the ride, games and activities will be set up for the kids at Wild Heaven.

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade

7:45 p.m. parade lineup begins, 8:45 p.m. parade starts, 9:15-10 p.m. parade finale jam session. Parade starts at Adair Park 1, 742 Catherine St. SW, Atlanta. Jam session is at Lee+White, 929 Lee St. SW, 1070 White St. SW No. 1000, Atlanta.

Watch or join in as a parade of lanterns and live bands light up the Beltline corridor. Preevent activities include a free lantern-making station.

Cobb

Fit City 5K

6:30 a.m. race day packet pickup and day-of registration; 7:30 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run start; 8 a.m. wheelchair start; 8:05 a.m. 5K start; 8:55 a.m. Tot Trot; 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, May 11. 5K $35 in advance, $45 day of the event; 1 Mile Fun Run $20; Tot Trot $5. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 470-255-3996.

Run on a fast and flat course in this opening race of the 2024 Kennesaw Grand Prix Series.

Comedy at the Strand: Karen Morgan and Barbara Dooley

3 p.m. Sunday, May 12. $30 general admission, $70 VIP. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Give mom the gift of laughter and take her to “Football & Foolishness,” a special Mother’s Day comedy show.

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

5-10 p.m. Friday, May 10, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-974-8813.

Come out for a two-day festival with a Friday night concert and a barbecue competition Saturday.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark: Carnival Science

7-11 p.m. Friday, May 10. $22.95, $17.95 for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Learn about science happening behind the scenes with after-hours access to exhibits, themed activities, music and more. Chequered Blue, a fun five-person band, will perform.

Dunwoody Art Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Free admission. Dunwoody Village Parkway and the Dunwoody Village Shopping Center, 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.

Come out to the annual Dunwoody Art Festival and check out works from more than 130 artisans, a creative Kidz Zone and tasty festival foods.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12. $15 adults, $10 children. Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Watch as Stage Door Theatre’s Academy puts a musical spin on the timeless Lewis Carroll classic in a performance for the whole family.

North Fulton

Paint a Cheerful Bouquet

10 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 12. $45-$59. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road No. 801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Spend some time with mom and paint a colorful, cheerful bouquet. A mom-mosa bar is also included.

Judas Priest

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. $69.20 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Rock out to the heavy metal sounds of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Judas Priest.

Recreational Tree Climbing

Noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12. $38 residents, $57 nonresidents. Art Center West, 1355 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3990.

Take a professionally guided tree climbing workshop with gear provided. The event is for climbers ages 6 and up.

Gwinnett

Kids Fishing Derby

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 11. Free. Lenora Park Pavilion, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville. 770-822-8833.

Come reel in some fun and fish (catch and release) at the Kids Fishing Derby. Rods and bait are available on a first-come, first-served basis, or bring your own. No fishing license is required.

Community Health Fair

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Free. George Pierce County Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Highway 23 NE, Suwanee. 770-822-3197.

Visit with vendors, participate in health screenings, learn about community wellness activities, win prizes and more.

AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-951-3167.

Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month with Asian cultural performances, costumes and food.