Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend

BRAVES TV
Baseball fans will be able to watch possibly two games of the Braves-Mets weekend series on TV – even if they are customers of Comcast/Xfinity.
Sunday’s game will be televised in prime time on ESPN at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s game will be televised on FS1 at 4 p.m., subject to a possible local blackout. So, for the first time since May 1 – the date of the expiration of the broadcast deal between Bally Sports South and the cable provider – fans can watch games on other networks available on Comcast/Xfinity.
Bally Sports South and Southeast in Atlanta – owned by the Diamond Sports Group – are part of 15 regional sports networks nationwide that had to come off Comcast when the contract expired May 1. Bally Sports South and Southeast also broadcast the Hawks.
About the Author
Credit: Habersham Sheriff's Office
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com