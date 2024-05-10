Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend

BRAVES TV

Baseball fans will be able to watch possibly two games of the Braves-Mets weekend series on TV – even if they are customers of Comcast/Xfinity.

Sunday’s game will be televised in prime time on ESPN at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s game will be televised on FS1 at 4 p.m., subject to a possible local blackout. So, for the first time since May 1 – the date of the expiration of the broadcast deal between Bally Sports South and the cable provider – fans can watch games on other networks available on Comcast/Xfinity.