One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Three Atlanta police officers are recovering Sunday after being shot in the Capital View neighborhood in the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

15 minutes ago

Three police officers were recovering Sunday after being injured in Saturday shootout with an armed suspect in southwest Atlanta. One has been released from the hospital while the others remain.

The officers were shot around 5:25 p.m. Saturday after struggling with a suspect wielding a knife and handgun in the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue in the Capitol View neighborhood, authorities said. The suspect was killed and three officers, two of whom is 31 and one 28, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. No names have been released.

One of the officers who remains hospitalized has gone through surgery and faces an additional one Monday, the Atlanta Police Department said. The other was in surgery Sunday morning.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks outside Grady Hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2024, after three police officers were shot during a struggle with a suspect. SCREENGRAB

“I am devastated that we are at this place again where senseless gun violence has injured three of our APD officers. My thoughts are with these officers and their families, and we are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “Thanks to the surgeons and staff at Grady Hospital for ensuring that our officers will survive.”

All three officers have been with the department at least four years, with the youngest being there for about five months, Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference outside Grady Memorial Hospital. One had a shoulder wound, another had a leg wound while the third had a graze wound, authorities said.

During the press conference, Dickens said he and the chief spoke with the families of the officers.

“Once again you can see that guns are causing harm in our community and unfortunately APD officers were hit,” the mayor added.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to Fairbanks Street after a caller reported a man armed with a weapon who they believed was a danger to the community, Schierbaum said. Officers later found him on Desoto Avenue.

Neighbor Zachary Adrianessens told Channel 2 Action News that some people were outside doing yardwork that day when shots rang out. Nearby, he said events surrounding a lantern festival were underway near the Atlanta BeltLine.

“Children everywhere. It’s the Lantern Parade today. We had hordes of children carrying their lanterns to the BeltLine avoiding crime scenes,” Adrianessens said.

The GBI was called to look into Saturday’s incident, the 24th such shooting the state agency has investigated in 2024. On Feb. 14, A man was shot in the face by an Atlanta police officer after he allegedly broke into a vehicle in the area of Forsyth and Brotherton streets, just south of downtown near the Garnett MARTA station.

“The officer gave Carter verbal commands to show his hands before firing into the car and hitting Carter,” the GBI stated after that incident.

The suspect survived, while no officers were injured, officials said.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

