2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Barrow County home

Bradley Messer is accused of shooting two people before turning the gun on himself in Barrow County, the sheriff's office said.

Two people were killed and another person was injured Friday in an alleged murder-suicide at a Barrow County home, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the house in the 700 block of Ga. 82 sometime before 10 p.m. due to a report of gunfire. Two people were found dead in the front yard, and the third victim was located with injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner’s office identified the victims killed as 22-year-old Bradley Messer and 58-year-old Jeffery Orr. Authorities said the injured victim is expected to make a full recovery.

It was determined that Messer shot Orr, shot at the surviving victim and then shot himself, investigators said. A motive was not provided.

“We ask the public to keep the family in your prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.

