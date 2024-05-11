2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Barrow County home

Two people were killed and another person was injured Friday in an alleged murder-suicide at a Barrow County home, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the house in the 700 block of Ga. 82 sometime before 10 p.m. due to a report of gunfire. Two people were found dead in the front yard, and the third victim was located with injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner’s office identified the victims killed as 22-year-old Bradley Messer and 58-year-old Jeffery Orr. Authorities said the injured victim is expected to make a full recovery.

It was determined that Messer shot Orr, shot at the surviving victim and then shot himself, investigators said. A motive was not provided.

“We ask the public to keep the family in your prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.