Man, 61, fatally shot in NW Atlanta’s Carver Hills

A 61-year-old man was fatally shot in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call about a shooting in the 2100 block of Ajax Drive in the Carver Hills neighborhood shortly after 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man was not publicly identified.

Police did not release any other details, including what led to the shooting and if there are any suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.