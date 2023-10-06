Missing Gwinnett man believed to be dead after search of Buckhead apartment

A missing person case in Gwinnett County has turned into a homicide investigation after evidence was discovered at a Buckhead apartment, police said.

Leondre Flynt was reported missing Aug. 1, and following the search of an apartment about two weeks later, investigators said they believe the 21-year-old was killed, an incident report released Friday details.

Authorities began searching for Flynt after his cousin, who is his legal guardian, reached out to Gwinnett police July 30 and stated that he had been missing since the previous day. She also told officials that it was unusual for Flynt to leave without contacting her.

The last time Flynt was seen by his cousin was July 28. They then spoke on the phone the following day before noon, when he mentioned he was going to pick up a radiator from an auto parts store and that he would return to their home in unincorporated Loganville later that day, the missing person report details.

Police said Flynt was believed to have been driving his 2018 maroon GMC Canyon. His cousin said it had been recently purchased and still had a paper temporary tag.

Several hours went by and Flynt did not contact his cousin, which prompted her to call and text him, according to the report. Her calls went straight to voicemail and the messages did not appear to deliver. Several family members were also not able to get in contact with Flynt, who worked as a tree cutter in Cartersville.

On Aug. 16, Atlanta police executed a search warrant at the Marquis at Buckhead apartments off Peachtree Road, where they found “items of evidentiary value,” according to an Atlanta police report. The department, which is the lead agency on the homicide investigation, was brought onto the case after Gwinnett police discovered that Flynt may have been in Atlanta.

The items found at the Buckhead apartment were not disclosed, but police said the circumstances of the disappearance and the items collected were enough to determine that Flynt was killed.

The exact day of his death was not provided, and police did not say if his body has been located.

He is described as just under 6 feet tall and about 140 pounds. He was last seen leaving his home carrying a change of clothes and wearing a sleeveless white shirt and black jeans.

