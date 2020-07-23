AJC logo
    • Coronavirus vaccine news

    UK Is First Country to Approve Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine
    Coronavirus
    UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
    July 2, 2020 Lawrenceville - Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Director Audrey Arona speaks as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams (right) looks during a press conference amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Gwinnett County outside the Louise Radloff Administrative Building in Lawrenceville on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Gwinnett County
    Gwinnett health department developing vaccine plans
    FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
    National & World News
    EU eyes Dec 29 approval for 1st virus vaccine, later than US
    Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects
    News
    Who will get the coronavirus vaccine first when it’s available next summer?
    Coronavirus
    Vaccine by Pfizer, BioNTech faces Dec. 29 approval hearing
    Gov. Brian Kemp listens as Dr. Kathleen Toomey speaks to journalists during a news conference on the current state of COVID-19, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    Georgia News
    Kemp: COVID-19 vaccinations to start within weeks in Georgia
    Jack Krost participates in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccine trial at Emory University’s Hope Clinic. He’s being treated by Juton Winston, clinical research coordinator at the Hope Clinic. PROVIDED BY EMORY UNIVERSITY
    News
    Kemp order to allow nurses and pharmacists to administer vaccines
    National & World News
    Moderna asking U.S., European regulators to approve its virus shots
    First Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in US
    Coronavirus
    Take the vaccine even if you’ve already had coronavirus, Fauci says
    Coronavirus
    AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
