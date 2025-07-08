Man stabbed to death at condos near Piedmont Park in Midtown

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His name was not released.

Investigators were at the site combing for evidence throughout the early morning and had crime scene tape strung up across at least one of the entrances to the community.

Officials have not said if a suspect has been identified. No other details have been released.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.