Man stabbed to death at condos near Piedmont Park in Midtown

Atlanta police investigate a fatal stabbing at the Piedmont Arbors condominium near Midtown's rainbow crosswalk early Tuesday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

1 hour ago

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday at a condominium just a block from Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk.

Police descended on the Piedmont Arbors condos at 1050 Piedmont Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The community is across from Piedmont Park at the intersection with 11th Street.

Investigators had crime scene tape strung up across at least one of the entrances to the community as they combed for evidence. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His name was not released.

Investigators were at the site combing for evidence throughout the early morning and had crime scene tape strung up across at least one of the entrances to the community.

Officials have not said if a suspect has been identified. No other details have been released.

Atlanta police released few details about a fatal stabbing at the Piedmont Arbors condominiums. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

