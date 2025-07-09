Drivers charged in Dunwoody July 4th parade crash that left several injured

According to authorities, the initial driver, a 23-year-old from Alpharetta, left the Ford F-150’s gear in drive as he switched seats with Liversidge. The truck was still in motion as the duo traded places just before 10:15 a.m.

“When Liversidge got into the driver’s seat, she mistakenly hit the accelerator, causing the F-150 to lunge forward and strike a 22-year-old female walking in front of the vehicle,” spokesperson Sgt. Michael Cheek said in a statement. “She was knocked to the ground and injured, but not severely.”

At the same time, the truck’s trailer disconnected and caused the people aboard to hit the side rails, police said. That resulted in the additional injuries.

“The trailer chains were not connected to the truck when officers arrived, and the hitch pin was never found,” Cheek said.

After the crash, the parade continued along its nearly 3-mile route that began at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Jett Ferry roads and continued west down Mount Vernon Road until it turned right onto Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Cheek explained that Liversidge and the other driver were not immediately charged “due to the uncertainty” of the circumstances surrounding the situation. Investigators needed to speak with witnesses to establish enough evidence to file the charges.

Liversidge and the initial driver turned themselves in at the DeKalb County Jail on Monday. Liversidge was released Wednesday on a $22,200 bond. The other driver was released Tuesday on a $5,700 bond.