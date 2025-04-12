Sports Daily: A helluva hire?

While you were (hopefully) sleeping, the Braves embarrassed themselves in Sacramento. Ronald Acuña Jr. missed the game with a sore back, too.

More on all that in a bit. Let’s start with something happier.

TECH’S NEW WHEELMAN

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Georgia Tech has its new athletic director.

But did Jacket fans get their man?

Ryan Alpert comes to Tech from the University of Tennessee, where he held fancy titles like senior deputy athletics director and spearheaded the Volunteers’ “revenue generation strategies.” More here, but think fundraising and other things that are always important on the Flats — and exceedingly so these days.

Alpert previously worked at Miami, Missouri and his alma mater, South Carolina, to name a few. He was reportedly a finalist for AD gigs at Houston and Memphis before the Jackets scooped him up.

He’s only 37 years old — and has made enough of a name for himself that the AJC had him on our list of possible hires more than a month ago.

Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera dubbed Alpert “a dynamic, forward-thinking leader.” Tennessee AD Danny White declared on social media that “Georgia Tech got better today!”

It’s an impressive resume, no doubt. Seems like a good fit, too.

So what’s the external reception been like so far? Here’s what Tech beat report Chad Bishop is sensing:

“There has been no shortage of reaction to Georgia Tech’s hiring Ryan Alpert as its new athletic director, with some going so far as to call the choice a home run. While time will tell if Alpert is indeed a knock out of the park in that regard, it appears on paper that Tech got this one right.

“Tech was looking for an athletic leader not to dissimilar from the one it lost, J Batt, to Michigan State: a rising star, a proven fundraiser and a leader with a deep understanding of the changing landscape of college athletics. Alpert fits that description and has been an integral part in leading growth at both Missouri and Tennessee as his career has flourished.”

Right on. (And, not for nothing, it seems like … almost all the local teams are on a hiring heater these days.)

But I want to hear from you, Tech fans: How are you feeling about the hire?

A. A home run indeed.

B. Seems great, but let’s wait and see.

C. No clue, man!

D. Please stay in Knoxville, sir.

Shoot me an email at tyler.estep@ajc.com with your thoughts. And enjoy this bonus read about Tech’s longtime sports information director calling it a career.

DON’T FORGET THE SEC

SEC football media days start Monday in Atlanta. Right in the middle of all the MLB All-Star festivities.

But fear not! We’ll have you covered. In fact, DawgNation’s Mike Griffith is already here to wet your offseason whistle with a couple sets of rankings.

THE BIG NUMBER: 0-11

Credit: Scott Marshall/AP Credit: Scott Marshall/AP

That’s the Braves’ record in the state of California this season, after last nights’ 10-1 loss to the lowly A’s.

Right off the bat, 20-year-old Atlanta starter Didier Fuentes gave up an inside-the-park home run to Westlake High grad Lawrence Butler.

Four more scored in the first before Fuentes failed to record an out in the second — setting the stage for 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez to surrender a grand slam.

Atlanta’s struggles know no age limits (and the Braves sent Fuentes back to the minors after the game).

Meanwhile, we’ve officially reached the point where Ken Sugiura’s writing columns about why the season still matters and Gabe Burns is discussing trade deadline options.

😬 As for Acuña: His late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup was disconcerting but there’s reportedly hope that he’ll feel fine soon. What it means for his All-Star Game and home run derby participation? TBD.

KUTZ WITH KIRK

Y’all’s responses to Kirk Cousins’ injury revelations on the Netflix “Quarterback” show ranged from “breach of contract!” to “any athlete would’ve done the same.” And hopefully this is the last time I write about it.

That said, we’re all about customer service here at Sports Daily — so enjoy this hot scoop from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Because Cousins shouted them out on the show, Great Clips invented a “Hall of Fade VIP” card.

They gave one to Cousins, meaning he gets free haircuts.

More notably: Everyone in the salon when he shows up gets a cost-free coif, too.

So next time you need a trim, head over to 4009 Winder Highway or 5900 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

Best I can tell, those are the Great Clips locations closest to the Falcons’ facility. You never know.

🏈 On a newsier note: D. Orlando Ledbetter took a closer look at Raheem Morris’ history in his second year on a coaching staff. And the track record’s pretty good!

ALSO INTERESTING, LOCAL EDITION

❤️ MLB Network put together a 90-minute documentary on former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and plans to debut it on July 17. “Hopefully it’s an inspiration to a lot of people that have lost a parent as a young kid,” Freeman said.

🎥 Atlanta United can’t get it right on the pitch, but they’ll have plenty of #content to offer in the future. The swank new studios under construction at their Marietta headquarters guarantee it — and beat writer Doug Roberson has the exclusive.

⭐ Atlanta Dream stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard will play on the same team during this month’s WNBA All-Star Game. They’ll suit up next to fellow stars like Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Original photo: Matt Krohn/AP Credit: Original photo: Matt Krohn/AP

Hawks beat writer extraordinaire Lauren Williams caught up with general manager Onsi Saleh to chat about the team’s excellent offseason — notably the acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

He called both “good human beings” but (jokingly) showed some partiality toward the latter, who’s originally from Toronto.

Mr. Alexander-Walker seems stoked to be here, too.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Love the guy. He's Canadian, so I'm biased. So, that's the biggest reason we signed him. - Saleh, an Edmonton native.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.