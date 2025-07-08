Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Confederate group appeals Gwinnett monument case to Georgia Supreme Court

The County Commission removed the monument in February 2021 after it was repeatedly vandalized.
A crew works to remove a Confederate monument from its place on the grounds of the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Casey Sykes for the AJC)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Credit: Casey Sykes

A crew works to remove a Confederate monument from its place on the grounds of the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Casey Sykes for the AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

The Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the organization’s Lawrenceville chapter and two Gwinnett County men have appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court their lawsuit over the county’s removal of the Confederate monument from the square in downtown Lawrenceville.

The filing came days after the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Gwinnett County has sovereign immunity against lawsuits over the monument’s removal.

Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans argued in their appeal that the county is not immune from lawsuits under the state law that protects Confederate monuments.

“Naturally, we are disappointed that the Court of Appeals has made a decision which we think is contrary to law and should be overturned by the Supreme Court,” said Martin O’Toole, the spokesperson for the Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

ExploreConfederate descendants re-file suit over Gwinnett monument removal

The Georgia Supreme Court will decide whether or not to take up the case.

The monument was installed in 1993. It consists of granite slabs protruding from a base, similar to a tall gravestone, with carvings of a Confederate flag, a Confederate soldier, the dates 1861-1865, a quote from Winston Churchill and the words “Lest we forget.”

A crew works to remove a Confederate monument from its place on the grounds of the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Casey Sykes for the AJC)

Credit: Casey Sykes

icon to expand image

Credit: Casey Sykes

The Lawrenceville chapter of the Confederate descendants’ group raised the money and hired the contractors for the monument’s construction. The club subsequently paid for repairs.

The County Commission removed the monument in February 2021 after it was repeatedly vandalized, saying the monument would remain a target and posed a threat to public safety. It is now in storage.

A year later, the city of Lawrenceville and nonprofit groups installed a marker on the same corner memorializing Charles Hale, a Black man lynched there in 1911.

Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who represented downtown Lawrenceville when the Confederate monument was removed, said Gwinnett County has offered to cover the costs of its transfer to a Confederate cemetery in Jackson County.

A plaque to commemorate Charles Hale stands where he was lynched in 1911, on the same corner of Lawrenceville square where a monument to the Confederacy once stood. (Alia Pharr/AJC)

Credit: Alia Malik

icon to expand image

Credit: Alia Malik

The Sons of Confederate Veterans rejected the offer, saying it would violate state law. Governments are allowed to relocate monuments if necessary for construction projects, but the law says those structures must move “to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility and access within the same county or municipality in which the monument was originally located” and specifically excludes museums, cemeteries or mausoleums unless the monument was originally there.

The Confederate group is suing for damages, including triple the cost to repair or replace the monument.

Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, who has represented downtown Lawrenceville since redistricting two years ago, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said she was pleased with the Court of Appeals’ decision.

“We remain committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful community that reflects the values of all our residents,” she said in a written statement.

ExploreConfederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans also recently sued to stop a planned museum near the world’s largest Confederate monument, a carving of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson at Stone Mountain Park.

The Legislature commissioned the museum to “tell the truth” of the park’s history, including its connections to the Ku Klux Klan and segregationists during the Civil Rights Movement. The Sons of Confederate Veterans said the planned exhibit violates another state law expressly designating Stone Mountain Park as an “appropriate and suitable memorial for the Confederacy.”

About the Author

Alia Pharr covers taxation and infrastructure in metro Atlanta.

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

For years, civil rights groups and historians have criticized Stone Mountain Park's approach to memorializing the Civil War and Confederate history, including the world’s largest Confederate monument. (AJC File)

Credit: File Photo

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Confederacy group sues Georgia park for planning an exhibit on slavery and segregation

Appeals court rules against North Dakota tribes in voting rights case that could go to Supreme Court

The Latest

Gus Hendricks, at left, stands at the Old Wheat Street encampment in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta plans to clear homeless camp where man was killed in earlier sweep

Stay hydrated: Heat ramping up across metro Atlanta this week

Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’

Featured

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.

Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.

Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’

Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.