Lilburn man arrested, accused of killing 21-year-old roommate

A Lilburn man has been charged with murder in the death of his 21-year-old roommate, who was killed last week during an assault, Gwinnett County police said Wednesday.

Officers discovered Jorge De La Cruz suffering from severe head injuries on the Fourth of July at a residence in the 4000 block of Comanche Court in unincorporated Lilburn, police spokesperson Cpl. Juan Madiedo said in a news release. De La Cruz was taken to Northside Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries two days later, according to police.

An occupant of the residence told detectives he discovered De La Cruz, who was one of his roommates, and called 911. He also informed officers that a third roommate, Martin Montiel-Moreno, had left the scene prior to their arrival, Madiedo said.