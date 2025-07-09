Lilburn man arrested, accused of killing 21-year-old roommate

A Lilburn man has been charged with murder in the death of his 21-year-old roommate, who was killed last week during an assault, Gwinnett County police said Wednesday.
Officers discovered Jorge De La Cruz suffering from severe head injuries on the Fourth of July at a residence in the 4000 block of Comanche Court in unincorporated Lilburn, police spokesperson Cpl. Juan Madiedo said in a news release. De La Cruz was taken to Northside Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries two days later, according to police.
An occupant of the residence told detectives he discovered De La Cruz, who was one of his roommates, and called 911. He also informed officers that a third roommate, Martin Montiel-Moreno, had left the scene prior to their arrival, Madiedo said.
As Gwinnett detectives were interviewing the witness, Montiel-Moreno approached a Forsyth County deputy and said authorities were looking for him, police said. The 40-year-old was detained, taken to Gwinnett police headquarters and interviewed.
He was eventually charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. When De La Cruz died Sunday, police obtained additional arrest warrants charging Montiel-Moreno with felony murder and malice murder.
The motive for the assault is still under investigation, police said.
