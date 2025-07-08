Business
Business

Asian-soul fusion restaurant coming to Atlanta airport started as a pop-up

Wu Tang Kitchen is a collaboration from two Atlanta chefs, set to open this year.
Chefs Jason McClure (left) and Maximilian Hines (right), along with Randy Hazelton (center), a founding partner of H&H Hospitality, pose at Concourse B near the soon-to-be restaurant space for Wu Tang Kitchen (left wall) at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Chefs Jason McClure (left) and Maximilian Hines (right), along with Randy Hazelton (center), a founding partner of H&H Hospitality, pose at Concourse B near the soon-to-be restaurant space for Wu Tang Kitchen (left wall) at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By Emma Hurt
16 minutes ago

Atlanta airport restaurants usually feature famous international or national brands. Sometimes popular local chains are in the mix.

But one of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s newest restaurants will be a reference that those who closely follow the city’s food scene will appreciate.

Wu Tang Kitchen, set to open in a former employee lounge near gate B10 in December, traces its roots to a COVID-19 pop-up fusing Asian and soul food.

It was the brainchild of Maximilian Hines as part of his pop-up collective, Stolen Goods. (Hines is also the executive chef at Breaker Breaker.)

Hines, who’s from the D.C./Baltimore area, grew up with a love for the comfort of Chinese takeout. And he noticed that his Asian-soul pop-ups were some of the most popular.

It had been known as “The Last Rangoon” and more recently as “Double Dragon,” when Hines collaborates with fellow Atlanta chef, Fu-Mao Sun.

And while the pop-ups will continue, the concept is taking a big step this year to serve passengers at the world’s busiest airport.

Proposed renderings for the new Asian-Soul fusion concept set to open at the airport in December, grown from a pop-up concept by Chefs Maximilian Hines and Jason McClure. (Courtesy of H&H Hospitality)

Credit: H&H Hospitality

icon to expand image

Credit: H&H Hospitality

Hines and and fellow Atlanta chef and restaurateur Jason McClure were recruited to Concourse B by Atlanta concessionaire Randy Hazelton, a founding partner of H&H Hospitality.

Hines said he had watched other Atlanta pop-ups see recent brick-and-mortar success, including Tio Lucho’s and Gigi’s Italian, so he and McClure had previously floated the Asian-soul idea to Hazelton.

Hazelton, meanwhile, needed a replacement for a Slutty Vegan airport location that had just fallen through. He reached back out to the chefs.

Try their hand at an airport restaurant? “It was like, ‘Well yeah, that sounds insane … sure!’” McClure recalled.

“We’ve cooked in our fair share of closets and back alleys.”

Hazelton said he was looking for “innovative” brands to bring to the airport. “And I also think it has legs beyond this first location.”

The menu for the quick-service spot in Concourse B is still being finalized, but Hines said it will definitely feature the pop-ups’ greatest hits like Shrimp Lo Mein and “General Moe’s Chicken,” which is their riff on General Tso’s with a sweet and spicy sauce evoking D.C.’s famous mumbo sauce.

As for the name? It’s an intersection of “hip-hop, and soul food and Chinese food,” Hines — a major Wu-Tang Clan fan — said.

Chefs Jason McClure and Maximilian Hines pose in the unfinished restaurant space for Wu Tang Kitchen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

McClure said the airport location has been a fascinating new business model to plan.

“Because your guests are rotating constantly through, it’s actually a great petri dish to see how you can change the experiment and really hit without alienating guests early on, because you’re not serving the same people day in and day out.”

They hope Wu Tang will help “to bring a lot more of what makes Atlanta, Atlanta into this space, so it’s not homogenized and the same as every other airport in America,” he said.

“This airport is special. It deserves special concepts and projects.”

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Paolo Dalla Zorza outside of his Virginia-Highland gelato shop, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

Credit: Handout

Fire guts Virginia-Highland gelato shop and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Bomb Biscuits Co. teased an ice cream sundae collaboration, a beloved Ethiopian restaurant reopened after more than 2 years and more from the metro Atlanta dining scene.

At one of America’s oldest hot dog stands, famous red ‘weiners’ still rule

Macon's Nu-Way Weiners, a small chain of Middle Georgia hot dog diners, has serving up legendary chili dogs and other delicacies since 1914. What's their secret?

The latest dining and drinking news from the Georgia coast

Several new restaurants opened, a famers market found a new home and more news from the Savannah dining scene to know this July.

The Latest

Amazon's Prime Day, which began in 2015, is one of busiest times of the year for Amazon fulfillment and shipping centers. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

How Amazon is geared up for Prime Day in metro Atlanta

36m ago

How Amazon is geared up for Prime Day in metro Atlanta

2h ago

Unionized trash collectors who serve Alpharetta go on strike

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

16m ago

DC chief James Gunn wants to shoot more films in Georgia after ‘Superman’

Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.

2h ago