Ludacris, Zac Brown Band to headline MLB All-Star Game performances

Jermaine Dupri and Kane Brown will also entertain the crowd at the 2025 Midsummer Classic.
Rapper/actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will perform in the MLB All-Star Game preshow (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
Rapper/actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will perform in the MLB All-Star Game preshow (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
49 minutes ago

Looking for more entertainment during the upcoming MLB All-Star Week at Truist Park? Tuesday’s game has you covered.

Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and Zac Brown Band are among the Atlanta artists set to perform during the MLB All-Star Game preshow, according to a news release.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, and Dupri, the rapper and producer behind hits like “Welcome to Atlanta,” will kick off the evening with an Atlanta-inspired medley while introducing the 2025 All-Star players. The legendary duo will be joined by Clark Atlanta’s Mighty Marching Panther Band and Essence Dance Line.

Dupri is also serving as a manager for Saturday’s celebrity softball game, which will feature Atlantans Quavo, Kandi Burruss and Druski.

The Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band is slated to perform the U.S. national anthem, and rising singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith will sing Canada’s national anthem. Country star Kane Brown, who was partially raised in Georgia, is set to pay homage to Georgia music icon Ray Charles with a rendition of “Georgia on My Mind.”

Kane Brown, pictured here during a 2019 concert in Duluth, will honor Georgia music icon Ray Charles with a rendition of “Georgia on My Mind.” (Courtesy of Ryan Fleisher)
Noah Garden, MLB’s deputy commissioner of business and media, said including Atlanta’s extensive musical legacy in the All-Star festivities was imperative.

“This celebration blends the passion of baseball with the pride of a region whose soundtrack has made such a profound impact around the world,” he said in a prepared statement. “Fans can tune in and enjoy a blend of country music and hip-hop performances that will help commemorate this year’s Midsummer Classic and honor the rich history of Atlanta.”

The 2025 Midsummer Classic will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Fox. The five-day lineup of MLB All-Star events in Atlanta begins Friday, with an interactive fan experience and the MLB Draft. Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be purchased here.

