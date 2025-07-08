The mother of a Savannah College of Art and Design student said on social media her 21-year-old daughter was among the victims who died in the Texas floods.
The university also confirmed the death of Joyce Catherine Badon, a senior architecture student from Beaumont, Texas. She was one of the more than 110 people who died over the weekend during the historic and tragic flood on the Guadalupe River.
At least 170 people are known to be missing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told the media Tuesday afternoon.
“God showed us the way we should go this morning! We found our lovely daughter, who blessed us for 21 years,” Kellye Badon posted on her public Facebook page Monday. “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and support.”
Kellye Badon first posted about her daughter Friday, saying Joyce went to Hunt, Texas, for the July Fourth holiday with friends. She said they were staying at a home “on a hill along the river.”
In her latest post, Badon said, “We pray to be able to find her three friends soon.”
In its statement, SCAD said it was ”heartbroken" about Joyce Badon’s death.
“A beloved daughter, friend and classmate, Joyce was passionate about using her artistry and talent to impact the world, and had recently helped redesign donation centers for Goodwill.”
The university extended its condolences to the Badon family and her friends “during this immensely difficult time.” It said it is providing grief counseling for students “coping with this profound loss.”
In her post Friday, Badon’s mother explained that a flash flood ripped through the area where Joyce and her friends were staying and washed their cars away early that morning.
“It happened so quickly with so much water, they could not get in the attic,” Kellye Badon posted.
She said the property owner’s son made a call to his family before he and two others got washed away by debris. She said the owner recalled that “Joyce was the last person (he) spoke to before the phone went dead.”
