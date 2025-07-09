“Our season (with the Celtics) didn’t end last year the way we wanted to,” Porzingis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a phone interview Wednesday. “But this is how it goes, you know. And obviously, we expected that there were going to be changes in my whole team. And having a little bit longer summer than usual is, it’s awesome always as a player, because it’s just, the NBA season is tough, and also (I) jumped in the middle of the season, and it’s obviously tough, and just having this time off and being able to recharge a bit and get ready for a big summer, and then going into next year, it’s, honestly, it’s the perfect scenario, the perfect scenario. And I’m super, super excited about what’s coming.”

Porzingis has a healthy summer ahead of him where he expects to work on his game, as well as compete with the Latvian national team in the Eurobasket Tournament. The competition begins Aug. 27 and runs to Sept. 14, with games taking place in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland.

So, Porzingis, who turns 30 on Aug. 2, can’t wait for the chance to represent his country.

“Honestly, it’s been a while since I played last for the national team,” he said. “I don’t know why, but playing for the national team kind of, it’s different. It’s different. I don’t even know how to explain it. And it kind of maybe brings me back to roots, and I just fall in love with the game even more. And I’ve always played my best basketball after national team summers because you’re already in a rhythm. You practice from the whole summer hard, and you can’t really replicate that in an individual workout, that playing high-level basketball games.

“And I really expect that for myself this summer again, having a great run with the national team, and it’s coming in here, and just having one of my best years, if not my best year, next year with Atlanta.”

Porzingis earned his first All-Star nod after representing Latvia in the 2017 Eurobasket Tournament, where he helped them reach the quarterfinals. He represented Team Latvia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers and then averaged a career-best 23.2 points on 38.5% 3-point shooting in the NBA regular season that followed.

So, with a system centered on playing with pace and optimal spacing, Porzingis can see how he can add layers to the Hawks’ offense.

“We talked a little bit,” Porzingis said. “We didn’t go into very specific details. I met with (general manager) Onsi (Saleh) and coach Quin (Snyder) (on Tuesday), and we went over some things and style of play. And honestly, I’m very excited.

“I really like what I saw yesterday. And I’m not just saying that because I’m on a new team. But really, I really like what I saw yesterday from coach Quin. And I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s the right style of play, and I think I will fit right in. I can fit honestly anywhere.

“I think I’ll fit right in here and add more like diversity, maybe even more offense. And, yeah, I think there’s going to be more like layers to this offense that’s already pretty powerful. But yeah, I think we can really be a force offensively.”

Some of that powerful offense could hinge on Porzingis, who dealt with a lower leg injury and an upper respiratory illness late last season, and his availability and ability to stay healthy.

“It’s definitely tough that I’ve experienced that in my career,” he said. “Just starting the season, obviously, I wasn’t able to start because I was still recovering, and then jumping in the middle of the season. And, it’s not ideal, but I was just rolling with the punches and then, working my way back into a good rhythm, and then, boom, another small thing happened, another I don’t know ankle or whatever, and it kind of throws you off.

“But I’m so experienced in these situations that I was able to just work through everything, work through everything, and then when I’m back, I’m back and I’m playing, and I’m able to jump in a rhythm pretty easy.”

The Hawks also have confidence that their performance staff will be able to help Porzingis remain healthy.

“I just think Kristaps’ archetype is so unique in this league,” Saleh said, “and we’re very confident with our performance staff and very confident in him and his health. We don’t have any worries there. I just think from a player standpoint, he is very, very dynamic and offers something that I really hadn’t seen before.”