Didier Fuentes walked off the mound during the Braves’ nine-run loss to the lowly Athletics on Tuesday night with his head hung low. Fuentes’ body language resembled one of a defeated pitcher — surrendering five runs before recording four outs will do that — but it also begged a simple question:
How long can the Braves keep toying with the 20-year-old’s confidence before they shatter it?
And the club provided the answer Wednesday morning by optioning Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett. The move allows him to continue his development in a less stressful situation.
“It’s a lot to process for a young guy, and it’s been a rough go for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters in Sacramento, California, according to the postgame show on FanDuel Sports Network. “He’s not mature enough to do this yet. He will be with innings and time.”
The Braves made Fuentes the youngest starting pitcher to debut with the club in more than 19 years when they called him up June 20. The plan was for Fuentes to make one spot start against the Marlins, but an injury to Chris Sale kept him in the rotation.
And as Snitker said, it’s been a “rough go” for the 20-year-old from Tolu, Colombia.
Fuentes lasted as long as five innings in only one of his four starts — his debut against the Marlins — and finished with a 13.85 ERA. It is clear that Fuentes possesses a pitch arsenal that could help him excel at the major league level, but he needs more time to fine-tune it.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
“He needs to go back and kind of just start pitching and get in an environment that he’s accustomed to being in,” Snitker said. “An environment that he feels confidence, and he can compete and continue to work on his location and pitches.”
The club brought up right-hander Nathan Wiles to fill Fuentes’ roster spot. The 27-year-old leads Triple-A Gwinnett with a 3.33 ERA in 15 starts and struck out 78 batters with 24 walks in 81 innings.
This will be Wiles’ second stint with the club, as he surrendered three runs in one inning of relief during his MLB debut against the Cardinals in April. He either could serve a long-relief role for the Braves during their final five games before the All-Star break or make a start against the same Cardinals over the weekend.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Braves potentially have a fascinating trade deadline ahead
Unless the Braves find a level of play that’s eluded them for months over the coming weeks, this team’s attention should shift to the future. The present is a lost cause.
Braves fall to season-worst 11 games under .500 after 2-1 loss to Orioles
The Braves returned to Truist Park last Friday from a seven-game road trip looking to creep closer into the postseason discussion. But instead, they went 2-7 on a home stand.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper
Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.
In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned
In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.