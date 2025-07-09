Atlanta Braves
Didier Fuentes’ move to Triple-A shows Braves are mindful of his confidence

The 20-year-old amassed a 13.85 ERA in four starts for the club.
Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes throws to an Athletics batter on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. The club optioned Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett, hoping the move allows him to continue his development in a less stressful situation.

Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes throws to an Athletics batter on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. The club optioned Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett, hoping the move allows him to continue his development in a less stressful situation. (Scott Marshall/AP)
By Olivia Sayer
1 hour ago

Didier Fuentes walked off the mound during the Braves’ nine-run loss to the lowly Athletics on Tuesday night with his head hung low. Fuentes’ body language resembled one of a defeated pitcher — surrendering five runs before recording four outs will do that — but it also begged a simple question:

How long can the Braves keep toying with the 20-year-old’s confidence before they shatter it?

And the club provided the answer Wednesday morning by optioning Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett. The move allows him to continue his development in a less stressful situation.

“It’s a lot to process for a young guy, and it’s been a rough go for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters in Sacramento, California, according to the postgame show on FanDuel Sports Network. “He’s not mature enough to do this yet. He will be with innings and time.”

The Braves made Fuentes the youngest starting pitcher to debut with the club in more than 19 years when they called him up June 20. The plan was for Fuentes to make one spot start against the Marlins, but an injury to Chris Sale kept him in the rotation.

And as Snitker said, it’s been a “rough go” for the 20-year-old from Tolu, Colombia.

Fuentes lasted as long as five innings in only one of his four starts — his debut against the Marlins — and finished with a 13.85 ERA. It is clear that Fuentes possesses a pitch arsenal that could help him excel at the major league level, but he needs more time to fine-tune it.

“He needs to go back and kind of just start pitching and get in an environment that he’s accustomed to being in,” Snitker said. “An environment that he feels confidence, and he can compete and continue to work on his location and pitches.”

The club brought up right-hander Nathan Wiles to fill Fuentes’ roster spot. The 27-year-old leads Triple-A Gwinnett with a 3.33 ERA in 15 starts and struck out 78 batters with 24 walks in 81 innings.

This will be Wiles’ second stint with the club, as he surrendered three runs in one inning of relief during his MLB debut against the Cardinals in April. He either could serve a long-relief role for the Braves during their final five games before the All-Star break or make a start against the same Cardinals over the weekend.

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

