Metro Atlanta

Student no confidence vote on Emory’s president expected Wednesday

Emory's president, Gregory L. Fenves, delivers his presidential address to the graduates during Emory University's 2023 Commencement on Monday, May 8, 2023. Fenves said he was "saddened" and "horrified" after protests at the school on April 25. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Emory's president, Gregory L. Fenves, delivers his presidential address to the graduates during Emory University's 2023 Commencement on Monday, May 8, 2023. Fenves said he was "saddened" and "horrified" after protests at the school on April 25. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
31 minutes ago

Emory University officials are anticipating the results Wednesday of an undergraduate student referendum of its president in the wake of vocal criticism of the school’s actions that resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen students and faculty members on campus about two weeks ago.

Emory’s Student Government Association unanimously approved a resolution to have a vote. The voting began Monday and was scheduled to conclude Tuesday afternoon.

The results, while nonbinding, could make it more difficult for the university’s president, Gregory L. Fenves, to lead. Faculty members in the Emory College of Arts and Sciences on Friday overwhelmingly approved a nonbinding “no confidence” vote in Fenves, condemning the “violence” and the use of force on April 25 to break up an encampment. It’s the largest faculty group at the university.

Fenves has been criticized by some students and faculty for his response to an encampment set up by students on the private campus to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and to oppose plans to build an Atlanta public safety training center. Although protesters say the encampment was peaceful, police made several arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse the crowd. Fenves originally said “highly organized, outside protesters” were responsible for the protests, but later said those comments were based on information that was not “fully accurate” and apologized.

Fenves held an online forum with students on Monday to address student concerns.

On Monday, Fenves announced the university will move its commencement ceremonies from campus to the Gas South District in Duluth. Fenves said safety concerns led officials to move graduation-related ceremonies indoors to the complex, which includes the Gas South Arena and the Gas South Convention Center. The complex is 22 miles away from campus. Fenves acknowledged in a message Monday to the campus community the decision would be “deeply disappointing” to many.

TORPY: Fani Willis and the slippery slope of truthiness in court

