Student no confidence vote on Emory’s president expected Wednesday

Emory University officials are anticipating the results Wednesday of an undergraduate student referendum of its president in the wake of vocal criticism of the school’s actions that resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen students and faculty members on campus about two weeks ago.

Emory’s Student Government Association unanimously approved a resolution to have a vote. The voting began Monday and was scheduled to conclude Tuesday afternoon.

The results, while nonbinding, could make it more difficult for the university’s president, Gregory L. Fenves, to lead. Faculty members in the Emory College of Arts and Sciences on Friday overwhelmingly approved a nonbinding “no confidence” vote in Fenves, condemning the “violence” and the use of force on April 25 to break up an encampment. It’s the largest faculty group at the university.