Emory president defends response to protests over Israel-Hamas war

But in his message Friday, Fenves doubled down on the school’s assertions that “highly organized, outside protesters” were to blame for the disturbance.

“I am horrified that members of our community had to experience and witness such interactions,” he said. “The fact that members of our community were arrested upsets me even more and is something that I take very seriously.”

Emory students and faculty that were at the Thursday morning protest said the use of force by law enforcement was “unnecessary.” Many of them have complained about the university’s assertion that outsiders were to blame.

“Unleashing violent police officers to clear a peaceful student encampment has done more to escalate the situation than any protest ever could,” read a letter to university leaders signed by more than 100 student organizations.

Protesters set up an encampment at the center of the Atlanta campus to pressure university leaders to cut ties with companies that advance Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and groups that fund the construction of a new Atlanta police and fire rescue training facility in DeKalb County. After police broke up the demonstration and arrested some attendees, protesters gathered again in the evening. None were arrested at that time, Fenves said.

Fenves noted that the protests and arrests echo similar events taking place on college campuses across the country in recent days.

“As Emory community members continue to express themselves and protest, we are committed to working with students and faculty, open expression observers, and the EPD to facilitate their peaceful expression,” he wrote. “However, we will not tolerate vandalism, violence, or any attempt to disrupt our campus through the construction of encampments. These actions are counter to our values, and they disrupt the core purpose of the university and its educational and research missions.”

Some protesters called for Fenves to resign during Thursday’s demonstrations.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested to speak with Fenves, and was told the university is not providing interviews at this time.