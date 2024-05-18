A drier day, but still some isolated storms throughout afternoon

Showers popping up here and there in metro Atlanta may temporarily dampen your Sunday plans.

A few downpours will pass through overnight, and then conditions will partially clear by daybreak, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Some clouds will remain around 7 a.m., when the temperature will be at its lowest, at 65 degrees.

“If you’re heading out to worship services on Sunday, it will look a lot nicer,” Deon said.

Cloud coverage will break apart as the morning goes on, letting in some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Isolated thunderstorms across North Georgia will start building around 1 p.m., and things will settle closer to 9 p.m. Some rain will continue past midnight along the North Georgia Mountains.

Downpours will not be widespread, and some metro Atlanta residents may only experience brief showers the whole day. Highs will reach the low 80s in the city, which is right on track for this time of year.

“Overall, Sunday looks to be the drier day of our weekend days,” Deon said.

Drier conditions return Monday and are expected to stick around until at least Thursday. Temperatures will also climb into the mid to high 80s by Thursday.

Credit: WSBTV Videos North Georgia under Level 1 threat for severe storms

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.