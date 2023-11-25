Memorial services for Rosalynn Carter: How to follow full coverage from the AJC

As Georgia prepares to say goodbye to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is offering continued special coverage for our readers across our platforms.

On Sunday, the AJC print and ePaper editions will include a special section about Mrs. Carter’s life and legacy, ahead of three days of services and tributes in Atlanta and her hometown of Plains.

On Monday, after stops in Americus, the Carter family motorcade will travel to downtown Atlanta and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects Monday evening.