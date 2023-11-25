Memorial services for Rosalynn Carter: How to follow full coverage from the AJC

As Georgia prepares to say goodbye to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is offering continued special coverage for our readers across our platforms.
On Sunday, the AJC print and ePaper editions will include a special section about Mrs. Carter’s life and legacy, ahead of three days of services and tributes in Atlanta and her hometown of Plains.
On Monday, after stops in Americus, the Carter family motorcade will travel to downtown Atlanta and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects Monday evening.
On Tuesday, a private memorial service is planned at Emory University, where President Joe Biden will be in attendance. It will be broadcast live on television.
On Wednesday, Mrs. Carter’s funeral will be held at Maranatha Baptist, the Carter family’s tiny church, followed by a private interment at the Carter family residence.
Here is a more complete AJC guide to events over the next few days, including how the public can participate.
To read AJC stories about Rosalynn Carter, click here.
Follow continuing coverage in our print and ePaper editions, AJC.com and the AJC app.
