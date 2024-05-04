Scattered showers, highs in the 80s

We’re staying warm and wet through the weekend in metro Atlanta.

Overnight showers will continue into the morning hours on Saturday. Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said we’re going to see an active weather pattern through at least Monday.

“Periods of showers and storms staying with us through the weekend and into early next week, but not a total washout,” he said.

Downpours on Saturday morning will primarily be scattered and Nitz said there is no severe weather threat. Rain in the metro will start to clear out as we head toward noon and fewer showers are anticipated in the afternoon and evening. There is a 60% chance of rain throughout the day.

Morning lows will be mild, with Atlanta only dipping down to 66 degrees. The high will top off at 80 degrees.

Sunday will be another warm day and there will only be a 40% chance of rain. Showers will mainly come in the afternoon, when a high of 83 degrees is expected, Nitz said.

If you’re attending the Shaky Knees Music Festival, be prepared to stand in the rain and potentially some mud. Consider wearing shoes that can withstand getting soggy without making your socks wet. Umbrellas are prohibited, but you can bring a rain jacket. And just because it will be raining, don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

A 60% chance of rain returns Monday and then we’re back to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 88 degrees.

