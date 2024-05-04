Crime & Public Safety

GBI: Suspect shoots at Athens-Clarke County officers, who return fire

No injuries were reported due to gunfire
At least one Athens-Clarke County police officer fired at a suspect Friday, according to investigators.
34 minutes ago

A northeast Georgia man ran from Athens-Clarke County officers, then got into a vehicle and fired a gun toward police Friday night, according to investigators.

At least one officer returned fire toward 25-year-old Walter McGuire, who then led officers on a pursuit before being arrested. The Colbert man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, attempting to elude and obstruction, in addition to numerous traffic-related offenses, Clarke County jail records show.

No injuries were reported due to the gunfire. But McGuire was treated for unknown injuries at a local hospital before being booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Saturday afternoon.

The incident began while officers were patrolling Bethel Midtown Village apartments in the 100 block of Hickman Drive, about a half-mile from the University of Georgia campus, according to police.

The GBI was asked to conduct the investigation into the shooting, which is typical of those involving law enforcement officers.

Friday’s incident was the 22nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, but the first for Athens-Clarke County police. At this time last year, the state agency had investigated 35 such shootings.

Once the GBI is finished with its investigation, the case file will be given to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

