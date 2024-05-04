Metro Atlanta

SUNDAY WEATHER | More showers in the afternoon, highs in low 80s

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Warm day ahead but chance of showers throughout the day
39 minutes ago

Make outdoor plans early for Sunday: Rain could return by the afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of showers and storms later in the day, and expect more clouds than sunshine, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. The scattered showers are also expected to continue into Monday, when there is a 60% chance of rain, Deon said.

High temperatures will reach the low to middle 80s on Sunday, a few degrees higher than normal for this time of year. Lows will dip into the mid-60s, Deon said.

Later in the week, highs could hit nearly 90 degrees, according to WSB.

Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Tuesday, when the high temperature is expected to hit 85 degrees.

