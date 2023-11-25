Here’s an AJC guide to Rosalynn Carter memorial services starting Monday

Monday

The Carter family motorcade will arrive around 10:25 a.m. at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, near Plains in south Georgia. Rosalynn Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse, and the motorcade will then travel to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University, where wreaths will be laid at 11 a.m.

The motorcade will arrive at 3:15 p.m. at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta and an arrival ceremony will be held. The public will be invited to pay respects in person from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the former first lady lies in repose.

Tuesday

A departure ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Carter Presidential Center, before the motorcade travels to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory Universityin Atlanta. A tribute service will be held at Glenn Memorial Church on the Emory campus from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with invited guests, including President Joe Biden.

Wednesday

The funeral procession will arrive around 10:55 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains,the Carters’ rural hometown. A service will be held for family and invited friends. The motorcade will depart around 12:30 p.m. for a private burial at the Carter family residence.

Here is more information from the Carter Center, the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by the former first couple.

How the public can participate

Many of the remembrance services will not be open to the public. Those events will be broadcast live on television and online, including at ajc.com.

People can view in person the wreath-laying ceremony at Georgia Southwestern State University on Monday morning from a designated area. For the the public viewing at the Carter Presidential Center on Monday night, there will be parking and shuttle services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, about two miles west of the center.

Mourners also can line the Carter family motorcade route at several points in Americus, Atlanta and Plains on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Specific locations will be shared here by the Carter Center.

In lieu of flowers, Rosalynn Carter requested that donations be made to the Carter Center Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. In Atlanta, those who want to give flowers can lay them in front of the large granite-and-steel sign at the main entrance to the Carter Presidential Center. In Plains, flowers can be left near the Jimmy Carter Monument in the center of town.

Condolence books can be signed at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, the welcome center and high school in Plains, and the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

Here is a visitation guide from the Carter Center.

Here is an Atlanta Journal-Constitution interactive guide to Plains, the town where Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were born, and where they lived together in the same house since 1961, save their years in the Governor’s Mansion in Atlanta and the White House.

Here is an AJC guide to the Carter Presidential Center in downtown Atlanta, just east of the city center. The center is home to the Carter Center and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Who is attending

In addition to Carter family members, many dignitaries are expected to pay respects, including President Biden and his wife Jill, who will attend the Emory service in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Saturday morning, the Carter Center would not confirm if Jimmy Carter will be attending any events in person. The former president, who turned 99 in October, has been in home hospice in Plains since February.

The AJC will update readers about attendees and speakers as we get more details.

How to follow AJC coverage

The AJC will be providing continued special coverage of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter for our readers in the coming days on ajc.com and in our AJC print and ePaper editions.

