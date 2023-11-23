President Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Atlanta

Biden has a decades-long relationship with the Carters, and often tells the story of becoming the first U.S. senator to endorse Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign in the 1970s.

The current first couple and the former first couple spent time together in Plains in 2021.

In March, Joe Biden confirmed that Jimmy Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, had asked him to deliver the eulogy at his funeral. Jimmy Carter, 99, has been in home hospice care since February.

Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy’s wife of 77 years, died at their house in Plains on Sunday surrounded by family. Later that day, Biden released a statement praising her advocacy work over the years and remarking upon the lasting nature of her marriage.

“She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities,” Biden said. “Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.”

Rosalynn Carter will be buried in Plains on Wednesday.