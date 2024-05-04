The possibility of rain doesn’t deter Shaky Knees fans on day two

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

But it will remain warm throughout the day.

Anna Berendin traveled all the way from Brazil to attend this year’s festival. She previously saw the rock band Palace perform in Washington, D.C., which inspired her to see the group at Shaky Knees. The band is among Saturday’s late night performers. Shaky Knees is Berendin’s first music festival.

“It’s incredible,” Berendin said. “It’s super to be here. There’s so much space and so many options for food. The bathrooms are pretty nice. I’d definitely come back.”

For Amber Reum and Kaitlin Blalack, going to Shaky Knees is a family tradition. Each of them has attended the festival at least five times. They’re most looking forward to seeing Weezer.

The sisters aren’t nervous about possible rainy weather disrupting the show.

“It’s rained nearly every year for a while, so we kind of expect at this point,” Blalack said.

“I may lose an eyelash because of it, but it’s fine,” Reum said.

As they do every day of the festival, performances began on the Peachtree stage with Songs for Kids, an organization that provides music mentorship and interactive programs for kids and young adults with illnesses, injuries, and disabilities.

Over on the Piedmont stage, bluesy rock duo the Inspector Cluzo helped rev up an early crowd Saturday at Shaky Knees with a stripped-down, tour de force set.

The headliners on Saturday are Weezer and Queens of the Stone Age. The Foo Fighters will close out the festival on Sunday night. Check out our preview of the festival for more highlights.

THE INSPECTOR CLUZO

As suggested by the band’s name, Mathieu Jourdain and Laurent Lacrouts are from France — the southwestern part, to be precise (definitely not Paris, as they emphasized). Singing in English and wailing away on his Gibson SG guitar, Lacrouts displayed an impressive falsetto that often moved from sing to scream mid-song.

The two are also organic farmers in Gascony, a fact that featured in several songs they played. The primal rock of “A Man Out Standing In His Field” stood out on an overcast, humid early afternoon, as did the bluesy, slow burner “The Outsider.” Jourdain’s drumming was particularly hypnotic and intense in the second half of the latter. Lacrouts talked about climate change at several points, noting that, as farmers, they’re on the front lines of that reality. They made it a theme of their second song, which featured the line “running a family farm is more rock than playing rock ‘n’ roll music.”

The title track of most recent album “Horizon” had the crowd — which swelled as festivalgoers were still arriving throughout — especially boisterous. To engage them in a singalong, Lacrouts encouraged attendees to sing “for my family” loudly, as he put it, “Georgia style instead of Paris style.” Not happy with the first attempt, he liked the second better as fans roared along.

In the extra-fast “The Armchair Activist,” the duo decried those who talk but aren’t willing to get their hands dirty for the environment. And in a perfectly rock ‘n’ roll ending, in their seventh song Lacrouts’ amplifier broke suddenly. Jourdain carried on for a minute or two, before Lacrouts realized he couldn’t carry on. With that, the Inspector Cluzo ended their set the way they started, in a blaze. Hopefully they’ll be able to return to the area soon and play for longer.

- Matthew W. Smith

Shaky Knees Festival

The fest continues May 4-5. Central Park, entrance at 395 Piedmont Ave. One-day ticket options available, starting at $165. (Three-day tickets are sold out.) Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with music starting at 11:45 each day, ending at 11 p.m. May 4 and 10 p.m. May 5. For tickets, full schedule and other information: shakykneesfestival.com.