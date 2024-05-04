Clayton State graduates celebrate their resilience

Clayton State University graduated almost 200 students Friday afternoon during a brisk 80-minute ceremony that struggled initially through a few technical difficulties but was on point when it mattered.

Friday’s commencement was the first of two exercises planned for the south metro Atlanta university this weekend. The remaining graduating class of 2024 – there will be 398 graduates in total – will graduate Saturday with Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., as commencement speaker.

The ceremony came and went without any visible protests.