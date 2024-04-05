FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Cool, sunny, less wind and no rain

It’s a chilly Friday morning in metro Atlanta, and it’ll stay mild for the Braves’ first home game of the season this evening.
Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s to start the day. Some areas in the North Georgia mountains are seeing temps near freezing.
“Through mid-morning, (we’re) still on the cool side, but by midday, through the afternoon and into the evening hours, gonna be great to get outside,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Across the region, highs are expected to top out in the low 60s under sunny skies this afternoon. That’s about 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.
No rain is in the forecast today, and we’ll still be in the low 60s for tonight’s home opener at Truist Park, so pack a sweater or jacket if you’re headed to the ball game.
Who: Braves vs. Diamondbacks
When, where: 7:20 p.m. Friday, Truist Park
TV, radio: Bally Sports South, 680 The Fan/93.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves), Tommy Henry (Diamondbacks)
More mild and sunny weather is in store this weekend — perfect conditions for a hike, picnic or any other outdoor activities.
Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s on Saturday and in the 70s on Sunday.
There’s still no rain in the weekend forecast, but a few clouds will be around on Sunday. A slight chance of rain returns Monday, but any showers are expected to stay in northwest Georgia. The main issue that day will be clouds that could obscure a clear view of the solar eclipse.
In Georgia, we’ll only experience a partial eclipse — between 82% and 85% — when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun at 3:04 p.m.
“I’m crossing my fingers, but for the last couple of weeks ... a lot of clouds on eclipse day,” Monahan said. “We’re gonna be fighting (those) clouds on Monday afternoon.”
