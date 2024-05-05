The house in Anne Hathaway’s Amazon rom-com ‘The Idea of You’ is an Atlanta Airbnb

Solène’s Marchand Collective art gallery is a space currently used as Rosebud Studios at 1395 McLendon Ave. in Candler Park. In the movie, Hayes, after meeting her at a concert, takes a day off and visits Solène’s studio on the pretense to buy art but actually seeking time with her. The Candler Park Flower Mart is next door.

Credit: AMA Credit: AMA

The film used Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton to create the Coachella music festival, normally set in Indio, California. Post- production added mountains and palm trees to replicate the desert. The concert scenes were shot on a single chilly night in late 2022.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Solène’s home in Silver Lake is actually in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood, which is a popular area for actors to rent out homes while they are shooting in town.

The house has been an Airbnb owned by Ann and Cameron Trimble for six years that the production team spent two months sprucing up to give it more personality. ‘We completely redid the kitchen with custom wooden cabinets, Craftsman-era tiles, and added window panes,’ production designer Amy Williams told House Beautiful.

The exterior did not look like a Silver Lake home so they had “added all of the plants, the bougainvillea climbing up her house, desert plants in the neighbor’s lawn and fake green leaves to all of the surrounding trees,’ said Williams.

As of Sunday morning, the nightly charge for the three-bedroom home is $407 night before fees. “Walk to great restaurants, shops, the Atlanta Beltline, Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market,” the description says. “Enjoy an amazing street-level porch perfect for relaxing and people-watching.”

The home is shown in many scenes, from the opening portion where Solène is prepping for a camping trip she never ends up going on to a place where she shares her first kiss with Hayes to a tense argument with her ex-husband.

Credit: AIRBNB Credit: AIRBNB

Credit: AMAZON Credit: AMAZON

Credit: AMAZON Credit: AMAZON

The French villa where Hathaway’s character gets triggered by Hayes Campbell’s vaguely obnoxious friends is a Buckhead home featuring a lush 2,000-square-foot beach house designed by Charlotte Lucas and has been featured in Atlanta magazine and House Beautiful.

The home owners are “big travelers,” Lucas told House Beautiful. “They’ve stayed in some beautiful luxury hotels and resorts, and we wanted to bring that elevated style and design to their backyard.”

Credit: AMA Credit: AMA