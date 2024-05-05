Georgia Entertainment Scene

The house in Anne Hathaway’s Amazon rom-com ‘The Idea of You’ is an Atlanta Airbnb

Savannah, Poncey-Highland, Candler Park, the Atlanta Motor Speedway are used in the movie
Nicholas Galitzine, left, and Anne Hatheway in “The Idea of You." They are in Savannah, which masquerades as a European city while the fictional band August Moon is on tour. (Alisha Wetherill/Prime Video/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Nicholas Galitzine, left, and Anne Hatheway in “The Idea of You." They are in Savannah, which masquerades as a European city while the fictional band August Moon is on tour. (Alisha Wetherill/Prime Video/TNS)
By
2 minutes ago

The entire Anne Hathaway rom-com “The Idea of You,” set largely in California, was actually shot in Georgia.

Here are some of the notable spots you’ll see in the movie which stars Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mom Solène Marchand who falls in love with a 24-year-old British boy band singer Hayes Campbell. She spends time in Europe on tour with Hayes, including images of the two of them in Paris, which was actually Savannah.

Hathaway is an art gallery owner in Silver Lake, Calif., a locale that director Michael Showalter told me is kind of like the Brooklyn of Los Angeles packed with trendy restaurants and art galleries.

Solène’s Marchand Collective art gallery is a space currently used as Rosebud Studios at 1395 McLendon Ave. in Candler Park. In the movie, Hayes, after meeting her at a concert, takes a day off and visits Solène’s studio on the pretense to buy art but actually seeking time with her. The Candler Park Flower Mart is next door.

Amazon romcom "The Idea of You" used an existing art gallery in Candler Park to become Marchand Collective in Silver Lake, California. AMAZON

Credit: AMA

icon to expand image

Credit: AMA

The film used Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton to create the Coachella music festival, normally set in Indio, California. Post- production added mountains and palm trees to replicate the desert. The concert scenes were shot on a single chilly night in late 2022.

Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell with the fictional boy band August Moon in a scene from “The Idea of You.” (Alisha Wetherill/Prime Video/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Solène’s home in Silver Lake is actually in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood, which is a popular area for actors to rent out homes while they are shooting in town.

The house has been an Airbnb owned by Ann and Cameron Trimble for six years that the production team spent two months sprucing up to give it more personality. ‘We completely redid the kitchen with custom wooden cabinets, Craftsman-era tiles, and added window panes,’ production designer Amy Williams told House Beautiful.

The exterior did not look like a Silver Lake home so they had “added all of the plants, the bougainvillea climbing up her house, desert plants in the neighbor’s lawn and fake green leaves to all of the surrounding trees,’ said Williams.

As of Sunday morning, the nightly charge for the three-bedroom home is $407 night before fees. “Walk to great restaurants, shops, the Atlanta Beltline, Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market,” the description says. “Enjoy an amazing street-level porch perfect for relaxing and people-watching.”

The home is shown in many scenes, from the opening portion where Solène is prepping for a camping trip she never ends up going on to a place where she shares her first kiss with Hayes to a tense argument with her ex-husband.

The home Anne Hathaway used as Solene Marchand in the Amazon film "The Idea of You" is an Airbnb in Poncey-Highland. AIRBNB

Credit: AIRBNB

icon to expand image

Credit: AIRBNB

The Amazon rom-com film "The Idea of You'," released May 2, 2024, featured a Poncey-Highland craftsman home owned by 40-year-old Solene Marchand (Anne Hathaway), who falls in love with a 24-year-old boy band artist. AMAZON

Credit: AMAZON

icon to expand image

Credit: AMAZON

In Amazon rom-com "The Idea of You," a Poncey-Highland Airbnb was used as the home of Anne Hathaway's character. She brings Nicholas Galitzine's boy band character over to feed him partway through the movie. AMAZON

Credit: AMAZON

icon to expand image

Credit: AMAZON

The French villa where Hathaway’s character gets triggered by Hayes Campbell’s vaguely obnoxious friends is a Buckhead home featuring a lush 2,000-square-foot beach house designed by Charlotte Lucas and has been featured in Atlanta magazine and House Beautiful.

The home owners are “big travelers,” Lucas told House Beautiful. They’ve stayed in some beautiful luxury hotels and resorts, and we wanted to bring that elevated style and design to their backyard.”

A Buckhead home featuring a lush pool house pretends to be a South France villa in the movie "The Idea of You" on Amazon. AMAZON

Credit: AMA

icon to expand image

Credit: AMA

"The Idea of You" featured Anne Hathaway's 40-year-old single mom Solene Marchand touring with her 24-year-old boy band singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). This includes a stop at a French villa, actually a Buckhead home featuring a lovely poolhouse. AMAZON

Credit: AMAZAON

icon to expand image

Credit: AMAZAON

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Protesters gather near Georgia State campus against GILEE police training group

Credit: AP

Bryce Elder, Braves clobbered by Dodgers for fourth loss in five games

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The sun breaks through as the music rings out on day two of Shaky Knees

Attorney General Carr questions Savannah’s ‘lock up your gun’ law

Attorney General Carr questions Savannah’s ‘lock up your gun’ law

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms
The Latest

Credit: Associated Press

Josh Brolin, Julia Garner in Atlanta for horror thriller ‘Weapons’
INTERVIEW: Anne Hathaway finds her groove in Amazon rom-com ‘The Idea of You’
Reviews for Netflix’ ‘A Man in Full’: Ample empty calories
Featured

Credit: AP

Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants