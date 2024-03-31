BreakingNews
Easter shooting in Dublin leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded, coroner says
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta readies for eclipse excitement

Special glasses and special events for April 8 partial eclipse
The moment of total solar eclipse begins to pass seen during a solar eclipse shabbat at Ramah Darom on Monday, August 21, 2017, in Clayton, a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

The moment of total solar eclipse begins to pass seen during a solar eclipse shabbat at Ramah Darom on Monday, August 21, 2017, in Clayton, a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
By
26 minutes ago

During the expected sunny afternoon of Monday, April 8, the moon will block out the sun and darken the sky in a total solar eclipse that will travel from Texas to Maine.

In Georgia, viewers will experience a partial eclipse of the sun — nearly 82% — when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun at 3:04 p.m., according to NationalEclipse.com.

This 2024 “Great North American Eclipse” will move closer to more U.S. cities than the 2017 solar eclipse and last two minutes longer, the website states.

Viewer safety glasses are necessary when looking directly at the eclipse.

Here’s where you can view the eclipse locally:

Fernbank Science Center A five hour “Eclipse-fest” is planned for the celestial event. Festivities start at noon. Free viewer glasses will be on hand. Festivities include food trucks, free planetarium shows and more activities. fernbank.edu/eclipse_resource.html.

Stone Mountain Park The walk-up trail and the Summit Skyride will be open to access the mountaintop for a view of the eclipse. The viewing event starts at 1:45 p.m. Only a limited number of viewing glasses will be available for sale, according to the park website. stonemountainpark.com/activity/events/eclipse.

West Atlanta Watershed Alliance Registration is required for the viewing party. Attendees are advised to park at the Outdoor Activity Center and walk up to the Historic Atlanta Black Cracker Field. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. wawa-online.org.

Tellus Science Museum The Observatory at the Cartersville, Museum will open at 12:30 p.m. Free viewer glasses will be available with admission. tellusmuseum.org/our-events/partial-solar-eclipse.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Thousands attend Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING
Easter shooting in Dublin leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded, coroner says
38m ago

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
After Max Fried’s stinker, wondering about the stability of Braves rotation

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION
Mike Luckovich weighs in on the legislative session

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION
Mike Luckovich weighs in on the legislative session

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Forces unite after driving deaths stir Lakeside High community
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Forces unite after driving deaths stir Lakeside High community
TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give Atlanta restaurants another try
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’