Atlanta readies for eclipse excitement

During the expected sunny afternoon of Monday, April 8, the moon will block out the sun and darken the sky in a total solar eclipse that will travel from Texas to Maine.

In Georgia, viewers will experience a partial eclipse of the sun — nearly 82% — when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun at 3:04 p.m., according to NationalEclipse.com.

This 2024 “Great North American Eclipse” will move closer to more U.S. cities than the 2017 solar eclipse and last two minutes longer, the website states.

Viewer safety glasses are necessary when looking directly at the eclipse.

Here’s where you can view the eclipse locally:

Fernbank Science Center A five hour “Eclipse-fest” is planned for the celestial event. Festivities start at noon. Free viewer glasses will be on hand. Festivities include food trucks, free planetarium shows and more activities. fernbank.edu/eclipse_resource.html.

Stone Mountain Park The walk-up trail and the Summit Skyride will be open to access the mountaintop for a view of the eclipse. The viewing event starts at 1:45 p.m. Only a limited number of viewing glasses will be available for sale, according to the park website. stonemountainpark.com/activity/events/eclipse.

West Atlanta Watershed Alliance Registration is required for the viewing party. Attendees are advised to park at the Outdoor Activity Center and walk up to the Historic Atlanta Black Cracker Field. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. wawa-online.org.

Tellus Science Museum The Observatory at the Cartersville, Museum will open at 12:30 p.m. Free viewer glasses will be available with admission. tellusmuseum.org/our-events/partial-solar-eclipse.