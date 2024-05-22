A.M. ATL: Who survived election night?

Morning, y’all! Another lovely day on tap, with temperatures reaching the high 80s.

A quick programming note: After today, I’m off until next Tuesday. But you’ll be in good hands, I swear!

And a quick request: Our friends over at Politically Georgia are discussing the economy on tomorrow's hybrid radio show-podcast. If you have questions about gas, groceries, housing or inflation, leave a message at 770-810-5297 and you may get an on-air answer!

Otherwise, today's newsletter tackles the CNN Center's future, obstruction allegations at Atlanta City Hall and your next summer beach read. Plus, tickets to see Caitlin Clark and a UGA quarterback suing the Florida Gators.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter tackles the CNN Center’s future, obstruction allegations at Atlanta City Hall and your next summer beach read. Plus, tickets to see Caitlin Clark and a UGA quarterback suing the Florida Gators.

But first: Let’s discuss those elections, shall we?

***

COASTING TO VICTORY

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Aside from the state’s official voter information page going offline for about an hour, Tuesday’s election seemingly went smoothly across metro Atlanta.

Most incumbent candidates — including two high-profile figures with ties to the case against former President Donald Trump — enjoyed the evening, too.

Here’s a look at some of the results, but make sure to check out the full, by-the-numbers recap. And remember: All results are considered incomplete and unofficial until certified at a later date.

Supreme Court: John Barrow’s abortion-centered campaign to unseat incumbent Andrew Pinson fell flat.

Congress: Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath emerged victorious from her primary in the redrawn 6th Congressional District. In west Georgia’s wide-open 3rd Congressional District, Republicans Brian Jack (a former Donald Trump aide) and Mike Dugan (the former state Senate leader) made a runoff.

Republican Chuck Hand — who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol — advanced to a runoff in the 2nd Congressional District.

The General Assembly: Incumbent Democrat Teri Anulewicz lost her Smyrna-based House seat to Gabriel Sanchez, a progressive endorsed by the local Democratic Socialists of America. Democratic State Rep. Saira Draper beat Becky Evans in a match-up of incumbents drawn into the same district.

Local matters: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee (who’s overseeing the local case against Trump) easily bested their challengers. Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat managed to avoid a runoff.

Other noteworthy local contests included...

Atlanta : Voters overwhelmingly approved extending a 1% sales tax for water and sewer repairs.

: Voters overwhelmingly approved extending a 1% sales tax for water and sewer repairs. Cobb County: Fellow Democrat Sonya Allen appeared to oust incumbent District Attorney Flynn Broady.

Fellow Democrat Sonya Allen appeared to oust incumbent District Attorney Flynn Broady. DeKalb County : CEO candidates Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson are headed for a runoff.

: CEO candidates Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson are headed for a runoff. Gwinnett County: It looks like the new eastern Gwinnett city of Mulberry will become a reality.

A slew of school board races also graced local ballots.

Make sure to stay tuned to AJC.com for updates throughout the day. And thanks for voting!

***

LIFE AFTER CNN

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

New renderings of the former CNN Center — now dubbed merely “The Center” — paint a pretty picture of the project’s potential. Developers envision it becoming “downtown’s version of The Battery, Ponce City Market and Avalon.”

Check out more (conceptual) renderings right here.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Atlanta’s inspector general says department heads and other leaders are blocking investigations into government abuses.

» Professor Daniel Black’s recent speech at Clark Atlanta University is going viral, with some dubbing it “the best HBCU commencement address ever.” What say you?

» Brunswick’s seaport just logged its busiest month, thanks to auto shipments diverted from Baltimore. But officials say it’s all part of the plan.

***

SMELL THE FLOWERS

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

The weather’s been quite lovely lately, so AJC columnist Nedra Rhona decided to take stock of how Atlantans take advantage of such things.

The result? An outside-the-box peek at pure enjoyment, from Avalon to Plaza Fiesta and Piedmont Park. Take a second to savor it.

***

TRUMP ON TRIAL

The defense rested its case in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial — without the former president testifying. Closing arguments appear set for Tuesday.

***

ROUGH AIR

A Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean, leaving one passenger dead and several more injured.

The best advice experts have to avoid tragedy during a bumpy ride? Keep those seatbelts on!

***

GATOR HATER

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

Stay with me here: UGA quarterback Jaden Rashada, who just transferred from Arizona State, filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against Florida coach Billy Napier and two boosters. The charge? Fraud related to name, image and likeness money.

Rashada originally signed with the Gators out of high school, purportedly after being promised $13.85 million in NIL funds. The suit alleges the offer was later cut to $1 million.

More sports highlights:

The Braves went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and lost to the Cubs, 4-3 in 10 innings.

The Atlanta Dream rallied in the second half for an 83-78 win in last night’s home opener against Dallas. Tickets for their upcoming games against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever — which will be played at State Farm Arena — go on sale to the general public today at 10 a.m.

***

PAGE TURNERS

Hunting for your next beach read? Or something a little meatier? Let us regale you with this list of new and upcoming Southern books, from Mary Kay Andrews to true crime.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Biden administration canceling student loans for another 160,000 borrowers

» 6 students injured in Newton County school bus crash

» 2nd inmate dies in 2 months at DeKalb jail

» Man kills 1 of 3 suspects breaking into car in downtown Atlanta

» Zac Brown seeks restraining order from estranged wife

***

ON THIS DATE

May 22, 1989

As President Biden’s recent visit demonstrated, Morehouse College is no stranger to high-profile commencement speakers. Thirty-five years ago, Oprah Winfrey stopped by — and offered up a $1 million scholarship fund, too.

“The world awaits what you have to give,” Winfrey told graduates. “The pressure is on.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured a campaign volunteer awash in a sea of signs outside the polling place at DeKalb County’s Beulah Community Family Life Center.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: Meet Eugene Russo, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who lives in Lawrenceville. He says a little vodka and wine every day “keeps him going.” That and prayer.

“God’s my buddy,” he said. “I talk to him all the time.”

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.