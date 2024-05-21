Zac Brown seeks restraining order from estranged wife over Instagram posts

“After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation,” Brown told People in a statement. “My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways.”

@kelly_yazdi No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce. I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any “confidential information” about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc. It is beyond ironic that Zac’s first act after filing an unnecessary public divorce lawsuit was to release a music video that deliberately mocked our wedding party from only a few months before — including a false and defamatory caricature obviously intended to be me and hurt me – followed by a second unnecessary and legally meritless public lawsuit and press release, yet he now claims his “only hope” is that we show each other “mutual respect” by keeping “private matters private” as we negotiate the terms of our divorce. In a misguided effort to do just that, I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be-ex-husband. But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage. It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics. Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me. 🦋 #ButterfliesDontBelongInNets #kellyyazdi #zacbrown ♬ original sound - kelly_yazdi

Yazdi responded on Sunday on TikTok with a video with the caption: “No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce.”

On May 4, Yazdi posted on Instagram about an unnamed man who told her, “Don’t model anymore. Take this picture off your Instagram. Don’t wear that in the house. Don’t post that bikini picture. Don’t post any more fitness videos. Yes, I said you could post that but now I’m saying take it down. I don’t want other men looking at what is mine... Your body is sacred to me, can’t you see this because I love you. I don’t want to be with the kind of woman who has to show off her body for attention. I will [expletive] leave you.”

She then wrote: “Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse.”

Brown’s filing accuses her of trying to “exact revenge upon Mr. Brown” and his company. It requested that she not “[make] any public statement or [disclose] any confidential or private information in violation of the terms of Ms. Yazdi’s Employee and Confidentiality Agreements.”

In return, Yazdi wrote this on her May 19 TikTok video: “I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any ‘confidential information’ about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.”

Yazdi, 33, describes herself on her website as “a SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, professional model, huntress and brand ambassador.” She also runs Ride Wild, “a community of women that is connected through adventure-lifestyle events,” according to her website.

Brown, 45, has been the lead singer for the Zac Brown Band since 2002 and was previously married for 12 years from 2006 to 2018 to Shelly. They share five children together.

The band is currently on tour with Kenny Chesney and performed on May 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Over 16 years, Brown and his band have generated more than 20 top 20 Billboard country airplay hits, including 14 No. 1 hits.