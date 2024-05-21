BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia My Voter Page restored after election day outage
Politics

Georgia voter information page goes offline on election day

By
1 hour ago

The Georgia website that voters use to find voting locations, check their voter registrations and view sample ballots went offline Tuesday afternoon in the middle of the state’s primary election day.

The My Voter Page returns an error when voters try to visit the site, leaving voters unable to find information during the final hours of election day.

The secretary of state’s office said it was looking into the issue with the site at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Without the My Voter Page, voters can learn about candidates from the Georgia Decides Voter Guide from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia My Voter Page was offline Tuesday afternoon, leaving voters unable to check their voting locations, view sample ballots or review their registration information.

Credit: File

icon to expand image

Credit: File

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators
1h ago

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Biden to fill vacancy on Atlanta’s federal trial court

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Biden to fill vacancy on Atlanta’s federal trial court

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s inspector general says city leaders are obstructing investigations
The Latest
LISTEN: Why Georgia’s primaries on Tuesday matter
34m ago
Georgia My Voter Page restored after election day outage
46m ago
Honks, waves but few voters in North DeKalb
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station