Georgia voter information page goes offline on election day

The Georgia website that voters use to find voting locations, check their voter registrations and view sample ballots went offline Tuesday afternoon in the middle of the state’s primary election day.
The My Voter Page returns an error when voters try to visit the site, leaving voters unable to find information during the final hours of election day.
The secretary of state’s office said it was looking into the issue with the site at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Without the My Voter Page, voters can learn about candidates from the Georgia Decides Voter Guide from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Credit: File
Credit: File
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest