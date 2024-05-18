Politics

Georgia Rep. Anulewicz loses to Democratic Socialist-backed challenger

By
1 hour ago

Gabriel Sanchez, a, progressive who was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America’s Atlanta chapter, defeated incumbent Democrat Teri Anulewicz for a Smyrna seat in the Georgia House of Representatives in Tuesday’s primary.

The result is an upset of Anulewicz, who has served in the General Assembly for seven years in House District 42.

Sanchez, who was born in Cobb County to Colombian immigrants, campaigned on healthcare and affordable housing,

Sanchez will face Republican Diane Jackson, who didn’t have an opponent in the primary, in this fall’s general election.

About the Author

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

