Georgia Rep. Anulewicz loses to Democratic Socialist-backed challenger

Gabriel Sanchez, a, progressive who was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America’s Atlanta chapter, defeated incumbent Democrat Teri Anulewicz for a Smyrna seat in the Georgia House of Representatives in Tuesday’s primary.

The result is an upset of Anulewicz, who has served in the General Assembly for seven years in House District 42.

Sanchez, who was born in Cobb County to Colombian immigrants, campaigned on healthcare and affordable housing,